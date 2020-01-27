Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 27.

Wuhan virus: 18 Singapore residents and 10 Scoot staff back home from Hangzhou on a Scoot relief flight



All passengers and crew members were declared afebrile or not feverish after undergoing stringent medical checks upon arrival at Changi Airport. PHOTO: ST FILE



15 people have been issued quarantine orders, while the rest have been put on active phone surveillance.

Basketball: NBA legend Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna killed in helicopter crash



In a photo taken on July 27, 2019, Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center. PHOTO: REUTERS



The retired basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash about 65km north-west of Los Angeles.

Wuhan virus versus Sars - which is more deadly?



A man is seen wearing a face mask near the Forbidden City in Beijing on Jan 25, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The speed at which the Wuhan virus has raced across China and turned up in a growing list of countries, including Singapore, has gripped the world's attention.

Wuhan virus: All-out effort by China to contain outbreak after sluggish initial response



Security personnel wearing protective clothing stand at a subway station in Beijing on Jan 26, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Over seven days, China has gone from merely warning of there being potentially more cases to going into full-on crisis mode.

More prime district home owners defaulted on loans in 2019



There were more mortgagee-sale listings from prime districts such as Orchard, Cairnhill (both above) and River Valley last year. PHOTO: ST FILE



This led to a surge in mortgagee-sale listings and time taken to sell such property is longer now.

First Singaporean to head lab at world chemical weapons body





Singaporean Chua Hoe Chee first got involved in the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons through serving as a member of its scientific advisory board. ST PHOTO: MARCELLIN LOPEZ



When Ms Chua Hoe Chee was offered her dream job at the world's chemical weapons watchdog last March, she took two months to decide before accepting the offer.

Wuhan virus: No new confirmed cases in Singapore, number of suspect cases climbs to 92



People are seen wearing masks as they walk down Orchard Road on Jan 26, 2020. ST PHOTO: KELLY HUI



The number of confirmed cases stands at 4 while test results for 42 suspect cases are pending.

Roaring young lions: 100-year-old lion dance troupe woos new blood



Keith standing on the shoulders of assistant troupe leader Tham Weng Kay, 58, during practice. This stance allows the "lion's head" to reach the bundle of vegetables that is often hung up by home or shop owners as part of the "cai qing" ceremony during festive occasions. The ceremony is believed to bring good luck to the home or shop owners. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Singapore Hok San Association lion dancers look to sustain the traditional art form for the next 100 years.

Market for child sex dolls exists here even with new ban



As of Jan 1, it is a crime to own, produce and sell child sex dolls - which are modelled on the bodies of pre-pubescent children. PHOTO: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY



Some retailers in China say they have received inquiries from customers based in Singapore and have shipped dolls here over the years.

The lowdown on high-calorie Chinese New Year treats



Overeating can also raise levels of tryptophan - an amino acid found in protein-rich foods such as fish, meat and eggs. PHOTO: ST FILE



You can indulge, but do not overindulge, says Dr Ng Lok Pui, head of the Preventive Care Workgroup at SingHealth Polyclinics.

