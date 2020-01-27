Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 27.
Wuhan virus: 18 Singapore residents and 10 Scoot staff back home from Hangzhou on a Scoot relief flight
15 people have been issued quarantine orders, while the rest have been put on active phone surveillance.
Basketball: NBA legend Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna killed in helicopter crash
The retired basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash about 65km north-west of Los Angeles.
Wuhan virus versus Sars - which is more deadly?
The speed at which the Wuhan virus has raced across China and turned up in a growing list of countries, including Singapore, has gripped the world's attention.
Wuhan virus: All-out effort by China to contain outbreak after sluggish initial response
Over seven days, China has gone from merely warning of there being potentially more cases to going into full-on crisis mode.
More prime district home owners defaulted on loans in 2019
This led to a surge in mortgagee-sale listings and time taken to sell such property is longer now.
First Singaporean to head lab at world chemical weapons body
When Ms Chua Hoe Chee was offered her dream job at the world's chemical weapons watchdog last March, she took two months to decide before accepting the offer.
Wuhan virus: No new confirmed cases in Singapore, number of suspect cases climbs to 92
The number of confirmed cases stands at 4 while test results for 42 suspect cases are pending.
Roaring young lions: 100-year-old lion dance troupe woos new blood
Singapore Hok San Association lion dancers look to sustain the traditional art form for the next 100 years.
Market for child sex dolls exists here even with new ban
Some retailers in China say they have received inquiries from customers based in Singapore and have shipped dolls here over the years.
The lowdown on high-calorie Chinese New Year treats
You can indulge, but do not overindulge, says Dr Ng Lok Pui, head of the Preventive Care Workgroup at SingHealth Polyclinics.