Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 26, 2024

Shelving of SimplyGo plan: What are other cities doing with public transport payments?

Some countries are simultaneously running card- and account-based ticketing systems.

More subsidies available under new Healthier SG Chronic Tier from Feb 1

Singaporeans will be able to access certain common drugs from their Healthier SG GP clinics at prices comparable with those at polyclinics, the Ministry of Health said.

Brunei-S’pore ties marked by kinship, symbiosis, says President Tharman

2024 marks 40 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Brunei.

Group O blood supply at ‘critical levels’, donors urgently needed: Red Cross, HSA

Group O blood stocks can now last fewer than six days instead of the minimum nine-day stockpile. 

Thaipusam 2024 drums up cheer and hope for 18,000 devotees

Devotees were undeterred by the festival falling on a weekday, with the organisers describing the turnout as remarkable.

Why the public sector is so wary of gifts and hospitality

The damage to trust and confidence in the public sector would be highly significant if the public interest were to be undermined on account of such favours, says the writer.

From cheongsam to matching sets, where to shop for your Chinese New Year 2024 outfits

Behind on your shopping? Here is a guide to this year's CNY collections.

‘This is Coldplay week in Singapore’: DPM Wong

More than 50,000 fans braved the stormy weather on Jan 24 for the band’s second show.

Despite progress, long-term reoffending in Malay community still a concern: Shanmugam

In the broader community, Shanmugam noted progress in education and jobs over the years. He was speaking at the first Malay/Muslim Organisation Rehabilitation Network conference.

Porsche picks Singapore to unveil electric Macan SUV to world

It is the first time an international model unveiling has been held here.

