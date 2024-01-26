Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 26, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Shelving of SimplyGo plan: What are other cities doing with public transport payments?
More subsidies available under new Healthier SG Chronic Tier from Feb 1
Singaporeans will be able to access certain common drugs from their Healthier SG GP clinics at prices comparable with those at polyclinics, the Ministry of Health said.
Brunei-S’pore ties marked by kinship, symbiosis, says President Tharman
Group O blood supply at ‘critical levels’, donors urgently needed: Red Cross, HSA
Group O blood stocks can now last fewer than six days instead of the minimum nine-day stockpile.
Thaipusam 2024 drums up cheer and hope for 18,000 devotees
Devotees were undeterred by the festival falling on a weekday, with the organisers describing the turnout as remarkable.
Why the public sector is so wary of gifts and hospitality
The damage to trust and confidence in the public sector would be highly significant if the public interest were to be undermined on account of such favours, says the writer.
From cheongsam to matching sets, where to shop for your Chinese New Year 2024 outfits
‘This is Coldplay week in Singapore’: DPM Wong
More than 50,000 fans braved the stormy weather on Jan 24 for the band’s second show.
Despite progress, long-term reoffending in Malay community still a concern: Shanmugam
In the broader community, Shanmugam noted progress in education and jobs over the years. He was speaking at the first Malay/Muslim Organisation Rehabilitation Network conference.