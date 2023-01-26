Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 26

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
413 people get Covid-19 vaccine injury payouts, over $1.8m paid or offered to applicants: MOH
The Tier 1 payout of $225,000 – extended to those who have died or become permanently disabled – has been extended to three applicants so far.
KKH looking into monitoring newborns’ vital signs until handover, following death of 11-day-old
For a period of time after the baby’s birth, his vital signs were not recorded. The coroner described this lack of continuous documentation as not ideal.
In reversal, US agrees to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
The decision helped break a diplomatic logjam with Germany over how best to help Kyiv in its war against Russia.
Microsoft’s services resume after cloud outage hits users around the world
Most customers should have seen services resume after a full recovery of the Microsoft Wide Area Network, according to the company.
A home is still affordable in Singapore unless you expect a luxury house
A closer look at metrics that measure affordability reveals some surprising statistics, says an expert.
Meta to restore Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts
Mr Trump has said he will make another run for the White House, and the platforms are key vehicles for outreach and fundraising.
Farrer Road collapse in November a result of tunnelling machine maintenance: BCA
The machine was excavating a tunnel for national water agency PUB’s Deep Tunnel Sewerage System Phase 2 in the vicinity when the incident occurred.
S’pore Reits may be ripe for a relook after last year’s beating
Regional border reopenings and the expected slowdown in US interest rate hikes are expected to give S-Reits a boost.
When shield becomes spear: Is Japan closing off its security options?
Japan’s more muscular defence policy amid an increasingly hostile security environment could paradoxically make it more vulnerable, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.