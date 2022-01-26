Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022.
S’pore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat: What agreements were signed?
Surge in inquiries on Batam, Bintan travel bubble ferry trips
Visitors from Singapore can travel quarantine-free to the two islands but they must serve a seven-day SHN on their return.
Singapore to pump $12.4 billion in Indonesia's green economy, logistics port hub
The two countries also hope to enhance their cooperation in the provision of low-carbon energy.
Walk-in vaccination begins for kids aged 5 to 11 as cases rise among young people
Children below the age of 12 were starting to form the majority of hospitalised Covid-19 cases here, Prof Kenneth Mak said last week.
509 Covid-19 patients in hospital; 35 need oxygen support and 10 in ICU
5,578 new community cases were reported on Tuesday, with about 70% of them detected by ARTs.
South Korea tweaks response as Omicron wave spreads rapidly
Health officials warned that the daily figures could grow exponentially to 30,000 next month.
Harder to get green rebates when tighter vehicle emission standards kick in
It may mean higher prices or fewer choices for buyers if importers fail to source for cleaner models.
Singapore firms enjoy more IPO options now, say experts
Dengue could surge in coming months, NEA warns as cases rose to 183 last week
Counting calories of CNY goodies: How to avoid overeating during festive period
As CNY snacks are typically high in carbohydrates and added sugar, it is important to include protein-rich food, vegetables and fruit with every meal.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!