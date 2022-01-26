Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022.

 

S’pore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat: What agreements were signed?

ST looks at the details of these pacts and what they cover.

READ MORE HERE

Surge in inquiries on Batam, Bintan travel bubble ferry trips

Visitors from Singapore can travel quarantine-free to the two islands but they must serve a seven-day SHN on their return.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore to pump $12.4 billion in Indonesia's green economy, logistics port hub

The two countries also hope to enhance their cooperation in the provision of low-carbon energy.

READ MORE HERE

Walk-in vaccination begins for kids aged 5 to 11 as cases rise among young people

Children below the age of 12 were starting to form the majority of hospitalised Covid-19 cases here, Prof Kenneth Mak said last week.

READ MORE HERE

509 Covid-19 patients in hospital; 35 need oxygen support and 10 in ICU

5,578 new community cases were reported on Tuesday, with about 70% of them detected by ARTs.

READ MORE HERE

South Korea tweaks response as Omicron wave spreads rapidly

Health officials warned that the daily figures could grow exponentially to 30,000 next month.

READ MORE HERE

Harder to get green rebates when tighter vehicle emission standards kick in

It may mean higher prices or fewer choices for buyers if importers fail to source for cleaner models.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore firms enjoy more IPO options now, say experts

Competition for quality listings is intensifying among global stock exchanges.

READ MORE HERE

Dengue could surge in coming months, NEA warns as cases rose to 183 last week

Cases could be rising as the Aedes mosquito numbers are now very high, said NEA. 

READ MORE HERE

Counting calories of CNY goodies: How to avoid overeating during festive period

As CNY snacks are typically high in carbohydrates and added sugar, it is important to include protein-rich food, vegetables and fruit with every meal.

READ MORE HERE

