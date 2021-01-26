Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 26.
Covid-19 pandemic could last four or five years: Lawrence Wong
The world is likely to encounter many more bumps along the way in handling the crisis, he says.
1-year-old boy among 44 new Covid-19 imported cases in Singapore
The dependant's pass holder had returned from the United Arab Emirates.
Confidence levels in vaccines in S'pore expected to rise as more get Covid-19 shots: Chief health scientist
Singapore has a "healthy paranoia" that prevents it from being complacent, said Prof Tan Chorh Chuan.
Covid-19 pandemic still taking a toll on public transport worldwide
Over 40% of people around the world have cut back on public transport rides.
80,000 land transport workers to be offered Covid-19 vaccine from Jan 25
Bus captains were among the first batch of 12,000 workers offered the first dose of the vaccine.
askST: Am I allowed to visit my friends during the Chinese New Year period?
From Tuesday, every household will have a cap of eight visitors each day.
Moderna says Covid-19 jab effective against variants, develops booster for S. African strain
"We're doing it today to be ahead of the curve should we need to," said Moderna's chief medical officer.
Interactive: Tracking the Covid-19 vaccine race
With hundreds of vaccines being developed globally, keep track of the progress here.
Tighter SOPs, not lockdown, answer to Malaysia's Covid-19 spike, says Azmin Ali
The priority is to strike a balance between protecting lives and livelihoods, says the minister.
All bicycles used on S'pore public paths, roads will soon be required to have brakes
Safety concerns from the use of brakeless bicycles arose following a fatal accident last year.