Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 26.

Covid-19 pandemic could last four or five years: Lawrence Wong

The world is likely to encounter many more bumps along the way in handling the crisis, he says.

READ MORE HERE

1-year-old boy among 44 new Covid-19 imported cases in Singapore

The dependant's pass holder had returned from the United Arab Emirates.

READ MORE HERE

Confidence levels in vaccines in S'pore expected to rise as more get Covid-19 shots: Chief health scientist

Singapore has a "healthy paranoia" that prevents it from being complacent, said Prof Tan Chorh Chuan.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Covid-19 pandemic still taking a toll on public transport worldwide

Over 40% of people around the world have cut back on public transport rides.

READ MORE HERE

80,000 land transport workers to be offered Covid-19 vaccine from Jan 25

Bus captains were among the first batch of 12,000 workers offered the first dose of the vaccine.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Am I allowed to visit my friends during the Chinese New Year period?

From Tuesday, every household will have a cap of eight visitors each day.

READ MORE HERE

Moderna says Covid-19 jab effective against variants, develops booster for S. African strain

"We're doing it today to be ahead of the curve should we need to," said Moderna's chief medical officer.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Tracking the Covid-19 vaccine race

With hundreds of vaccines being developed globally, keep track of the progress here.

READ MORE HERE

Tighter SOPs, not lockdown, answer to Malaysia's Covid-19 spike, says Azmin Ali

The priority is to strike a balance between protecting lives and livelihoods, says the minister.

READ MORE HERE

All bicycles used on S'pore public paths, roads will soon be required to have brakes

Safety concerns from the use of brakeless bicycles arose following a fatal accident last year.

READ MORE HERE