Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 26.
Singapore confirms 4th case of Wuhan virus; patient from Wuhan stayed at Sentosa hotel
Prior to hospital admission, the man was staying at Village Hotel Sentosa.
Wuhan virus: China's President Xi Jinping warns spread is 'accelerating', country facing 'grave situation'
The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped to 54, overshadowing celebrations of the Lunar New Year in China.
Singapore prepared to deal with Wuhan virus, says DPM Heng Swee Keat; urges S'poreans not to spread fake news
Even as vigilance is stepped up, Singaporeans should celebrate Chinese New Year as they normally do, Mr Heng said.
Wuhan virus: Scoot making arrangements to bring back Singaporean passengers, crew quarantined in Hangzhou
Scoot said it is seeking to bring back 9 Singaporean passengers as well as 11 cabin crew and pilots.
Two fires break out on first morning of Chinese New Year
Ten emergency vehicles and 30 firefighters were deployed to put out a fire in a two-storey supermarket in Bedok North. SCDF was also alerted to a fire in an HDB flat in Hougang.
Defence at Senate impeachment trial says ousting Trump would be 'massive interference' in election
Lawyers for US President Donald Trump said the Democrats' efforts to remove the president from office would set a "very, very dangerous" precedent in an election year.
World Economic Forum: Amid fears of a looming Cold War, Davos ponders a hot peace instead
A lack of mutual trust could lead to countries developing their own technologies and separate supply chains. This risk - or reality? - loomed large over discussions in Davos last week, writes ST editor Warren Fernandez.
Singapore's growing homeschool scene abuzz with activity
From sports meets to career talks to a "high school" prom, the homeschool scene here has grown.
Number of big cars jumped in past decade
The number of cars with bigger and more powerful engines on our roads has jumped in the past decade, and is set to overtake those with smaller engines - a trend which could have implications for resources and emissions.
In Pictures: Chinese New Year celebrations around the world
Here is a look at Chinese New Year festivities from around the world.