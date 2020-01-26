Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 26.

Singapore confirms 4th case of Wuhan virus; patient from Wuhan stayed at Sentosa hotel



Passengers arriving at Changi Airport Terminal 3 from a Hangzhou flight go past a thermal scanner. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



Related Story Singapore Budget 2020: Sign up for special newsletter

Prior to hospital admission, the man was staying at Village Hotel Sentosa.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan virus: China's President Xi Jinping warns spread is 'accelerating', country facing 'grave situation'



A woman wearing a protective face mask looks on at Jingshawn park overlooking the Forbidden City (right) in Beijing on Jan 25, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped to 54, overshadowing celebrations of the Lunar New Year in China.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore prepared to deal with Wuhan virus, says DPM Heng Swee Keat; urges S'poreans not to spread fake news



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat (centre, in red) and NTUC President Mary Liew (right) give out red packets to airport staff at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Jan 25, 2020. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Even as vigilance is stepped up, Singaporeans should celebrate Chinese New Year as they normally do, Mr Heng said.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan virus: Scoot making arrangements to bring back Singaporean passengers, crew quarantined in Hangzhou



All 314 passengers on the Scoot flight have been isolated at the airport until the blood test results are released. PHOTO: ST FILE



Scoot said it is seeking to bring back 9 Singaporean passengers as well as 11 cabin crew and pilots.

READ MORE HERE

Two fires break out on first morning of Chinese New Year



SCDF said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire at Block 539A Bedok North Street 3 at about 11.35am. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE



Ten emergency vehicles and 30 firefighters were deployed to put out a fire in a two-storey supermarket in Bedok North. SCDF was also alerted to a fire in an HDB flat in Hougang.

READ MORE HERE

Defence at Senate impeachment trial says ousting Trump would be 'massive interference' in election



The US Capitol Building on Jan 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. PHOTO: AFP



Lawyers for US President Donald Trump said the Democrats' efforts to remove the president from office would set a "very, very dangerous" precedent in an election year.

READ MORE HERE

World Economic Forum: Amid fears of a looming Cold War, Davos ponders a hot peace instead



PHOTO: EPA-EFE



A lack of mutual trust could lead to countries developing their own technologies and separate supply chains. This risk - or reality? - loomed large over discussions in Davos last week, writes ST editor Warren Fernandez.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's growing homeschool scene abuzz with activity



The growing number of activities online and offline, such as the Children's Craft Fair held last year, has made homeschooling as an alternative route more visible in Singapore, say some parents. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



From sports meets to career talks to a "high school" prom, the homeschool scene here has grown.

READ MORE HERE

Number of big cars jumped in past decade



The population of cars with engines that are more than 1,600cc or that produce more than 130bhp has increased by 27 per cent from 2009 to 2019, said LTA. PHOTO: ST FILE



The number of cars with bigger and more powerful engines on our roads has jumped in the past decade, and is set to overtake those with smaller engines - a trend which could have implications for resources and emissions.

READ MORE HERE

In Pictures: Chinese New Year celebrations around the world



People watch a dragon dance performance during celebrations to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year in Manila on Jan 25, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Here is a look at Chinese New Year festivities from around the world.

READ MORE HERE