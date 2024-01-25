Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 25, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
What is far-right extremist ideology and how did a S’porean teen become radicalised?
The 16-year-old was issued a restriction order in November 2023, ISD said in a statement on Jan 24.
Snaking queues at ATMs on 1st day for withdrawal of hongbao notes
President Tharman meets overseas Singaporeans on first day of state visit to Brunei
Their experience enriches Singapore because they gain a diversity of perspectives, which they will bring back with them when they return to the country, said President Tharman.
$49m for NUS researchers to develop biomedical innovations for age-related conditions
Among other areas, they will be studying how cells maintain tissue health and respond to injuries and ageing.
Malaysia to set up royal commission to study govt decision to withdraw Pedra Branca review
UN Security Council session to meet on plane crash that killed 65 Ukrainian POWs
Russia has accused Ukraine of deliberately shooting down the military transport plane.
What does the Ram temple stand for in Modi’s ‘new era’?
The Ayodhya temple has been described as a symbol of harmony. But it is also being hailed as an icon of the Hindu identity of India, says Ravi Velloor.
Stickies Bar abruptly shuts down outlets; 37 employees file salary-related claims
Pressure mounts on South Korea president after public spat with leader of ruling party
President Yoon's fall-out with Mr Han Dong-hoon dampens the People’s Power Party's prospects at the April polls, says Wendy Teo.