Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 25

North-South Corridor: Foundations for road tunnels about 50% complete

Work on the 21.5km project started in 2018, and is on track to be completed from 2027 onwards.

‘No reprieve’: Residents say quality of life affected by North-South Corridor construction

Residents said they hope LTA can do more to help them cope with the inconveniences.

Sign-on bonuses, pay hikes, referral incentives: Pre-schools go all out to recruit teachers

3,500 more educators are needed by 2025 to support the sector’s expansion.

Why are non-university graduates still being paid so much less than university graduates?

If this issue is not addressed, it can lead to jobs mismatch, resentment and social fragmentation, says education correspondent Amelia Teng.

China’s declining demographics: A race against time

A shrinking workforce amid a rapidly ageing population will call for radical policy reforms, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

New Zealand's Chris Hipkins sworn in as prime minister

Known as “Chippy”, Mr Hipkins is well-known to New Zealanders for his competence in tackling Covid-19.

Ukraine purges senior officials and battlefield governors in biggest shake-up of war

Ukraine has a history of endemic corruption and efforts to stamp out graft have been overshadowed by the war.

Are you a profit-taking hare or a patient tortoise when it comes to investing?

You could also be a hybrid who looks for opportunities yet exercises prudence.

Do you need a smart toothbrush?

Brands such as Philips and Oral-B say their AI toothbrushes can map how a user brushes his or her teeth.

Elvis, Everything Everywhere score Oscar best picture nods

Winners will be unveiled at a March 12 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

