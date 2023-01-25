Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 25

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
North-South Corridor: Foundations for road tunnels about 50% complete
Work on the 21.5km project started in 2018, and is on track to be completed from 2027 onwards.
‘No reprieve’: Residents say quality of life affected by North-South Corridor construction
Sign-on bonuses, pay hikes, referral incentives: Pre-schools go all out to recruit teachers
Why are non-university graduates still being paid so much less than university graduates?
If this issue is not addressed, it can lead to jobs mismatch, resentment and social fragmentation, says education correspondent Amelia Teng.
China’s declining demographics: A race against time
A shrinking workforce amid a rapidly ageing population will call for radical policy reforms, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.
New Zealand's Chris Hipkins sworn in as prime minister
Known as “Chippy”, Mr Hipkins is well-known to New Zealanders for his competence in tackling Covid-19.
Ukraine purges senior officials and battlefield governors in biggest shake-up of war
Ukraine has a history of endemic corruption and efforts to stamp out graft have been overshadowed by the war.
Are you a profit-taking hare or a patient tortoise when it comes to investing?
Do you need a smart toothbrush?
Brands such as Philips and Oral-B say their AI toothbrushes can map how a user brushes his or her teeth.