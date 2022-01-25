Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022.
S'pore reviewing 2022 inflation forecasts as consumer prices rise to new highs in December
Core inflation jumped to 2.1% last month, the highest since July 2014, driven by steeper air travel costs.
PM Lee, Indonesia President Jokowi to meet in Bintan for first Leaders' Retreat since 2019
The realignment of the boundary between flight info regions and a fugitive extradition treaty are among agreements to be signed.
Twins found dead in canal: Boys' bodies cremated, father charged with murder
The boys were cremated at about 9pm on Monday following a Buddhist prayer service at 8.15pm.
GPs shoulder greater responsibilities in battle against Omicron
478 people in S'pore in hospital with Covid-19; 32 need oxygen support, 11 in ICU
The weekly infection growth rate is 2.69, meaning it is taking less than one week for cases to double.
US puts 8,500 troops on 'high alert' amid Ukraine tensions
Most of the 8,500 troops would take part in a Nato response force that might soon be activated, said a Pentagon spokesman.
Yale-NUS successor college plans to halve proportion of international students
It will eventually admit 500 students a year, with one in five expected to be from overseas.
Self-radicalised Singaporean teenager released from detention under ISA
The teen has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and did well in his exams.
Does deposit insurance scheme cover phishing scam victims?
Chill and heal in Jeju with forest bathing, scenic yoga and aqua therapy
The South Korean island is a place of abundant nature, filled with forest trails, marine parks and beaches.
