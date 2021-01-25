Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 25.
Current vaccines likely still effective for new Covid-19 mutations: Experts
2 recent variants causing concern include the B.1.1.7 strain first detected in Britain, and the 501.V2 strain first seen in South Africa.
48 new imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore, the highest since last March
4 of the new imported cases are Singapore permanent residents, and 10 are foreign domestic workers.
20 large groups caught breaching safe distancing rules last weekend
NParks will be taking action against these groups, including by issuing them fines.
MPs meet seniors ahead of Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in AMK, Tanjong Pagar
Some elderly are still worried about possible side effects, but others say it is better to take the jab.
Trump administration had no coronavirus vaccine distribution plan: White House
US President Joe Biden has promised a fierce fight against the pandemic.
Splish, splash: S'pore sees wettest January since 1893
As at last Wednesday, 648.4mm of rain had fallen in Singapore, says the weatherman.
More pet owners, community feeders struggle with upkeep of animals amid Covid-19 pandemic
Due to overwhelming demand, the SPCA has expanded its pet food support programme fund.
DBS apologises after customers experience delays on new notes exchange portal
The bank said that the delays were due to a surge of traffic.
Breaking a decades-long tradition and not going home to Kuala Lumpur this Chinese New Year
It will be a different Chinese New Year but it will still be about kinship, comfort and tradition, says Wong Kim Hoh.
Home bakers gear up for Chinese New Year
Some have started working longer hours and set limits to the number of orders they take.