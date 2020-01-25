Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 25.

Wuhan virus: China confirms 1,287 coronavirus cases, with 41 deaths



People wait as medical staff (back) wear protective clothing to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in the city, at Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan on Jan 24, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The surge in deaths and infections highlights the challenges for health authorities around the world working to prevent a global pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan virus: Quarantine centres, including chalets, being prepared as Singapore fights spread of disease



Police vehicles were seen at the Treehouse Villas @ Changi in Sealand Road, on Jan 24, 2020. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



These include Heritage Chalet, SAF Changi Chalets and HomeTeamNS Sembawang Chalets.

READ MORE HERE

Baby adds to Chinese New Year joy after years of trying for child



Ms Jaslyn Aw, her husband Martin Peh and their six-month-old son Finn Sage all set for their reunion dinner with their family at Mr Peh's parents' flat in Tampines on the eve of Chinese New Year yesterday. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



After miscarriage, IVF treatments and a difficult pregnancy, Jaslyn Aw and Martin Peh are excited to celebrate their son's first CNY.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan virus: Key moments of the outbreak so far

On Dec 31, the World Health Organisation was alerted by the Chinese authorities to a string of pneumonia-like cases in Wuhan.

READ MORE HERE

Floating security barriers raise ire of Sentosa Cove residents



Sentosa Cove residents are affected by constant rattling from the chains of the floating security barriers that are being installed about 50m to 70m from the coastline. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



People living in Sentosa Cove say the metal chains linking the barrels raise a constant din.

READ MORE HERE

Powerful quake hits eastern Turkey, at least 14 dead



Turkish officials and police work at the scene of a collapsed building following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Elazig, eastern Turkey on Jan 24, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The magnitude 6.8 quake shook Elazig province, about 550 km east of the capital Ankara, and was followed by dozens of aftershocks.

READ MORE HERE

What is the secret of Singapore's success?



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



There is not one but at least 50 ways a small country like Singapore can overcome its physical limitations and thrive, says Professor Tommy Koh as he outlines what his new book offers.

READ MORE HERE

Cleaners who found abandoned baby given award, vouchers



(From left) Mr Shamsul Kamar Mohamed Razali, executive director of the Centre for Domestic Employees; Mr Shamim Patwari and Mr Mostafa Kamal, cleaners from Bangladesh who found the baby; Mr Yeo Guat Kwang, chairman of the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC); and Mr Bernard Menon, executive director of MWC. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Mr Shamim Patwari, 24, and Mr Mostafa Kamal, 37, were each given a certificate of recognition, as well as $500 worth of FairPrice vouchers.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore teacher goes to 'Mars'



Mr Michael Ho (front row, right) with members of Crew 216. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MICHAEL HO



Physics teacher Michael Ho Peng Choy, 57, from Bukit View Secondary, is likely the first Singaporean to have participated in a 2-week planet simulation experience in US desert.

READ MORE HERE

Lopsided 32-0 score in National School Games football match stirs debate



The SSP's football programme has produced a number of national players since the school's inception in 2004. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The scoreline meant that on average, a goal was scored every 2½ minutes in the 80-minute match. It has sparked a debate about competitiveness and fair play in school sport.

READ MORE HERE