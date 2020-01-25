Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 25.
Wuhan virus: China confirms 1,287 coronavirus cases, with 41 deaths
The surge in deaths and infections highlights the challenges for health authorities around the world working to prevent a global pandemic.
Wuhan virus: Quarantine centres, including chalets, being prepared as Singapore fights spread of disease
These include Heritage Chalet, SAF Changi Chalets and HomeTeamNS Sembawang Chalets.
Baby adds to Chinese New Year joy after years of trying for child
After miscarriage, IVF treatments and a difficult pregnancy, Jaslyn Aw and Martin Peh are excited to celebrate their son's first CNY.
Wuhan virus: Key moments of the outbreak so far
On Dec 31, the World Health Organisation was alerted by the Chinese authorities to a string of pneumonia-like cases in Wuhan.
Floating security barriers raise ire of Sentosa Cove residents
People living in Sentosa Cove say the metal chains linking the barrels raise a constant din.
Powerful quake hits eastern Turkey, at least 14 dead
The magnitude 6.8 quake shook Elazig province, about 550 km east of the capital Ankara, and was followed by dozens of aftershocks.
What is the secret of Singapore's success?
There is not one but at least 50 ways a small country like Singapore can overcome its physical limitations and thrive, says Professor Tommy Koh as he outlines what his new book offers.
Cleaners who found abandoned baby given award, vouchers
Mr Shamim Patwari, 24, and Mr Mostafa Kamal, 37, were each given a certificate of recognition, as well as $500 worth of FairPrice vouchers.
Singapore teacher goes to 'Mars'
Physics teacher Michael Ho Peng Choy, 57, from Bukit View Secondary, is likely the first Singaporean to have participated in a 2-week planet simulation experience in US desert.
Lopsided 32-0 score in National School Games football match stirs debate
The scoreline meant that on average, a goal was scored every 2½ minutes in the 80-minute match. It has sparked a debate about competitiveness and fair play in school sport.