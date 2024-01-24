Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 24, 2024

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Shophouse market slows amid money laundering scandal; sellers more open to negotiation

October to December 2023 marked the slowest quarter of deals since 2010.

READ MORE HERE

Trust between communities hard-earned, needs constant tending: DPM Lawrence Wong

Harmony in religiously diverse Singapore is remarkable, given trends elsewhere, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Man to be charged with attempted murder for allegedly smothering sleeping mother with pillow

The police were alerted to an assault at a residential unit in Serangoon Central on Jan 18.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
More potential lapses found at Cordlife; MOH sets end-May deadline to rectify issues

Investigations into the viability of cord blood units in six tanks are under way, with updates due soon.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia PM pushes anti-graft probes against foes, raising questions over potential abuse

Critics have noted how the Premier’s allies in government have had their corruption cases set aside, writes Azril Annuar.

READ MORE HERE

British band Coldplay light up National Stadium with kaleidoscopic concert

It was the first night of the band’s six concerts at the 55,000-capacity venue.

READ MORE HERE

Breaking stigmas: Singapore’s first lion dance troupe for seniors moves to the beat

Active and healthy ageing through lion dance? Here’s how members of the Silver Pride Lion Troupe do it.

READ MORE HERE

Trust – the feature that vending machines and ATMs share, but SimplyGo lacks

At its core, the SimplyGo payment process is unable to elicit in users the critical feeling of trust, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Starting a start-up: Social enterprise hires people with disabilities to help reduce social stigma

Foreword Coffee Roasters runs seven cafes and a roastery and will open its eighth outlet by mid-2024.

READ MORE HERE

Bitcoin ETFs will reshape the investment landscape

New investors, institutions will enter the market and the Bitcoin ecosystem will grow, says Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

