Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 24, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Shophouse market slows amid money laundering scandal; sellers more open to negotiation
Trust between communities hard-earned, needs constant tending: DPM Lawrence Wong
Harmony in religiously diverse Singapore is remarkable, given trends elsewhere, he said.
Man to be charged with attempted murder for allegedly smothering sleeping mother with pillow
The police were alerted to an assault at a residential unit in Serangoon Central on Jan 18.
More potential lapses found at Cordlife; MOH sets end-May deadline to rectify issues
Investigations into the viability of cord blood units in six tanks are under way, with updates due soon.
Malaysia PM pushes anti-graft probes against foes, raising questions over potential abuse
Critics have noted how the Premier’s allies in government have had their corruption cases set aside, writes Azril Annuar.
British band Coldplay light up National Stadium with kaleidoscopic concert
Breaking stigmas: Singapore’s first lion dance troupe for seniors moves to the beat
Active and healthy ageing through lion dance? Here’s how members of the Silver Pride Lion Troupe do it.
Trust – the feature that vending machines and ATMs share, but SimplyGo lacks
At its core, the SimplyGo payment process is unable to elicit in users the critical feeling of trust, says the writer.
Starting a start-up: Social enterprise hires people with disabilities to help reduce social stigma
Foreword Coffee Roasters runs seven cafes and a roastery and will open its eighth outlet by mid-2024.
Bitcoin ETFs will reshape the investment landscape
New investors, institutions will enter the market and the Bitcoin ecosystem will grow, says Vikram Khanna.