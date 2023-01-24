Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 24

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
3 people arrested over white substances found at 2 religious centres
The substances are believed to be a mix of ash from burnt newspapers, table salt and vegetable oil, said the police.
Death toll from California massacre rises to 11 as police look for motive
Police are searching the gunman’s home, but can still offer no motive for the rampage.
Rain fails to dampen spirits of largest crowd at Istana CNY open house since pandemic
Spotify to cut about 6% of jobs in latest tech layoffs
The company has about 9,800 employees, according to its third-quarter earnings report.
Sport shines when little-known players live a small dream
Poland's Magda Linette has reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the age of 30.
askST Jobs: How can I overcome feelings of guilt about taking leave from work?
Keeping co-workers in the loop gives them time to anticipate their workload and prepare beforehand.
Family units can’t be strong if people don’t care for elderly parents
Growing individualism and strong family ties are not mutually exclusive. Singapore society needs both to thrive, says the writer.
Living in prosperous times: The spread of 'huat ah!' and its variants
With its link to funerals, a cultural heritage expert felt it’s surreal that “huat ah” became a CNY greeting. Look back at a commentary on how the Hokkien term grew popular.