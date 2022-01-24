Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 24.
Overworked in S'pore: Study shows one in two logs extra hours since Covid-19 pandemic started
Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh, doc arrested for allegedly submitting fake vaccine records
People believed to be members of the group would be referred to the doctor by Ms Koh.
GP arrested for conspiracy to falsify Covid-19 vaccine records suspended from laboratory director job
Jipson Quah was working part-time at the Diagnostics Development Hub's clinical diagnostics laboratory.
Mahathir 'conscious and talking'; Malaysia's King admitted to same hospital
The former prime minister, 96, has communicated with his family while in hospital, says his daughter.
Genting's Dream Cruises suspends new bookings for 2 weeks
This comes after Genting Hong Kong filed to be wound up on Jan 18 after failing to pay its debts.
Twins found dead: Stressed caregivers of children with special needs urged to seek help
SG Enable encouraged caregivers to reach out to social service agencies for help with caring for children or wards with disabilities.
Europe could be headed for pandemic 'endgame': WHO
S'poreans going ahead with CNY plans despite Covid-19 surge, Chinatown businesses see boost
But they are taking precautions, such as taking turns for visits and doing regular tests.
Young ex-lawyers left to pursue passions, in an exodus that worries legal profession
Once a corporate lawyer at a large firm, Mr Elias Tiong now finds greater fulfilment selling craft matcha.
Fewer exhibitors at S'pore Airshow as Covid-19 concerns and restrictions bite
The Singapore Airshow has managed to secure only about a third of the exhibitors, compared to the previous edition in 2020, so far.
