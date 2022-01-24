Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 24

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 24.

Overworked in S'pore: Study shows one in two logs extra hours since Covid-19 pandemic started

A third of those who work overtime put in more than two extra hours a day.

READ MORE HERE

Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh, doc arrested for allegedly submitting fake vaccine records

People believed to be members of the group would be referred to the doctor by Ms Koh.

READ MORE HERE

GP arrested for conspiracy to falsify Covid-19 vaccine records suspended from laboratory director job

Jipson Quah was working part-time at the Diagnostics Development Hub's clinical diagnostics laboratory.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Mahathir 'conscious and talking'; Malaysia's King admitted to same hospital

The former prime minister, 96, has communicated with his family while in hospital, says his daughter.

READ MORE HERE

Genting's Dream Cruises suspends new bookings for 2 weeks

This comes after Genting Hong Kong filed to be wound up on Jan 18 after failing to pay its debts.

READ MORE HERE

Twins found dead: Stressed caregivers of children with special needs urged to seek help

SG Enable encouraged caregivers to reach out to social service agencies for help with caring for children or wards with disabilities.

READ MORE HERE

Europe could be headed for pandemic 'endgame': WHO

Omicron could infect 60% of Europeans by March.

READ MORE HERE

S'poreans going ahead with CNY plans despite Covid-19 surge, Chinatown businesses see boost

But they are taking precautions, such as taking turns for visits and doing regular tests.

READ MORE HERE

Young ex-lawyers left to pursue passions, in an exodus that worries legal profession

Once a corporate lawyer at a large firm, Mr Elias Tiong now finds greater fulfilment selling craft matcha.

READ MORE HERE

Fewer exhibitors at S'pore Airshow as Covid-19 concerns and restrictions bite

The Singapore Airshow has managed to secure only about a third of the exhibitors, compared to the previous edition in 2020, so far.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top