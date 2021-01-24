Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 24.

S'poreans react to new rules ahead of CNY: Some disappointed while others welcome restrictions

Some think the added curbs are necessary while others find them too restrictive.

50,000 jobseekers hired by 14,000 firms under Jobs Growth Incentive

About 50 per cent of the new hires were aged 40 and over.

Stricter measures ahead of CNY disappointing, but S'pore must remain vigilant: PM Lee

He noted that the recent community cases are a reminder that the war against Covid-19 is far from over.

Singapore passport renewals down with travel unlikely amid Covid-19

Demand for travel insurance products has also taken a hit.

Carnival firm Uncle Ringo stepping back into the game after year of sorrow

Last month, Uncle Ringo reopened in a small space at the Social Innovation Park in Punggol.

US talk show legend Larry King dies at age 87

The former CNN interviewer had been hospitalised with Covid-19 in Los Angeles.

Covid-19 magnifies underlying problems that need fixing

Recovery from the pandemic calls for more than economic growth, says Han Fook Kwang.

Worrying times for S'pore's maritime front-liners in midst of Covid-19

They take stringent measures, swabs as they work with ship crew from different countries.

To leave or not to leave WhatsApp, that is not the question

As long as we continue to insist on free services, companies will always have an incentive to collect and sell our information, says Jeremy Au Yong.

Insure for protection, not because it's 'free'

Be wary of online deals by unknown insurers that offer a full refund of premiums.

