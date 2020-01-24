Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 24.

Singapore confirms first case of Wuhan virus; second case likely



Guests at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa yesterday. A man from China who is the first to test positive for the Wuhan virus in Singapore had stayed at the resort, said the Health Ministry. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The 66-year-old man, a Wuhan resident, arrived in Singapore with nine travelling companions on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan virus: WHO says 'bit too early' to declare coronavirus a global emergency



Commuters wearing face masks as a precautionary measure to protect against the possible spread of the new coronavirus at an MTR station in Hong Kong on Jan 23, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



“Make no mistake, though, this is an emergency in China. But it has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan virus: Singaporean escapes Wuhan hours before lockdown



Singaporean Eric Kng took one of the last few outbound trains from Wuhan before the city was quarantined on Jan 23, 2020. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ERIC KNG



Mr Eric Kng, who has lived in Wuhan for close to four years, said that the situation had escalated dramatically almost overnight.

READ MORE HERE

CNY a time to celebrate family as strong ties make for a strong nation: Lee Hsien Loong



Singapore should be a society where families are celebrated and supported, especially young families starting out, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, adding that this is why a slew of initiatives has been introduced in the past year to help young families. PHOTO: ST FILE



As Chinese families in Singapore gather for their reunion dinner this evening, it is a good time to reflect on the importance of strong kindred ties, he says in CNY message.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore ranked fourth least corrupt country in the world, cleanest in Asia



Singapore remains the only Asian country placed in the top 10. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Singapore tied with Switzerland and Sweden in its scoring for the second year running.

READ MORE HERE

AI and tech innovations helping eateries here to cut food waste



Shangri-La Hotel Singapore's kitchen division trainer Mohd Amer Hashim demonstrating how the hotel tackles food wastage using the Winnow system, which weighs and tracks food items left over at buffets and catered meals, and provides data to guide chefs. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



During the Chinese New Year period, food waste here has been reported to go up by 20 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

World Economic Forum: Winning hearts and minds on the benefits of globalisation



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said that Singapore has to look after its own people and make sure that all the good things happening in the world benefit not just Singapore, but also Singaporeans. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



It is important to ensure that the system of open borders and free trade continues to work for everyone, writes ST editor Warren Fernandez from Davos.

READ MORE HERE

World Court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from acts of genocide



Rohingya refugees at the Thet Kel Pyin internally displaced persons camp in Sittwe, Rakhine state. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The International Court of Justice said the group is at 'serious risk of genocide' and that the government must exercise influence over its military.

READ MORE HERE

Concern over future of colonial-era terraced houses



Jalan Hang Jebat residents Jean-Luc Amerasinghe (left, front row), with his father Brian Amerasinghe, neighbour David Santhanansamy, Mr Santhanansamy's wife Esther Jane De Rozario, and Mr Amerasinghe's wife Iris Tan Lay Lan, outside their houses with their pet dogs. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Another slice of old Singapore could disappear with the colonial-era terraced houses in Jalan Hang Jebat near Portsdown Avenue possibly being replaced by new homes.

READ MORE HERE

Huat cocktail would you like?



Junior The Pocket Bar's month-long concept, called House of the Dancing Lion, features drinks such as (from left) Guaranteed Abundance, Fanning the Flames and Rolling for Prosperity. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Sip on pineapple tart-inspired and bak kwa-flavoured CNY cocktails at Junior the Pocket Bar.

READ MORE HERE