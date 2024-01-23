Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 23, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Passengers happy SimplyGo move shelved, but observers point to LTA’s lack of preparedness
Observers say the shelving of SimplyGo plans also exposed issues with LTA's communication strategy.
Robot deliveries, unmanned 7-Eleven store at retail innovation hub
High-tech concepts at Esplanade Xchange's Hive 2.0 could eventually be rolled out to other MRT stations.
First islandwide Total Defence exercise to be held in February
Schools and public buildings will experience simulated food shortages and power cuts during the exercise.
Vizzio CEO’s fabricated credentials, inflated client list haunt start-up
Its founder and CEO Jon Lee admitted he did not have a computer science doctorate from Cambridge.
The rise of Iran as a Middle East superpower
Recent Iranian attacks on Syria, Iraq and Pakistan point to Teheran’s ambitions as a regional hegemon, says Jonathan Eyal.
Leveraging technology and software propels firms to be the fastest-growing in Singapore
That was the common thread in a list of 100 fastest-growing companies compiled by The Straits Times and Statista.
‘Chaotic working’ tops S’pore workplace trends in 2023, survey finds
Moonlighting came in second with 13 per cent, while 12 per cent of respondents reported being a boomerang employee.
Longer peak-hour commutes for some amid platform closures at 2 Circle Line stations
Service changes on the Circle Line kicked in on Jan 20 to accommodate platform closures at the two MRT stations.
Budget 2024: Three principles to strengthen support for Forward Singapore initiatives
Buy-in for creating a fair, resilient and flourishing Singapore is challenging amid concerns about rising costs, says the writer.
Family cruising on Royal Caribbean
A five-night cruise on Spectrum of the Seas proves to be a fun trip for young and old, says the writer.
