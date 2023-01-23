Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 23

Updated
Published
4 min ago

US police stand-off ends amid hunt for Chinese New Year mass shooter

Images showed a body slumped in the driver's seat. There was no immediate confirmation from police.

Taxi, private hire drivers and Changi Airport staff receive thanks on first day of CNY

They received thanks for providing essential services during the festive period.

For sale: Illegally modified vans, but you could end up with a fine or in jail

Owners found to have illegally modified such vehicles with seating in the rear compartment can be fined, or jailed, or both.

Next New Zealand PM Hipkins slams 'abhorrent' treatment of Ardern

Mr Hipkins has vowed to shield his own family from similar scrutiny and criticism.

Taiwan set to ban hotels from providing disposable amenities in rooms

Guests will soon have to request for amenities which, in a later phase, hotels cannot provide for free.

Scientists must explain jargon amid Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy: Israeli Nobel laureate

Professor Aaron Ciechanoverat also highlighted how misinformation contributed to the low vaccine uptake rates among certain groups. He was speaking at this year’s Global Young Scientists Summit at SUTD.

Luxury riverboat cruise on the Ganga raises environmental fears

Environmentalists warn cruises could endanger Ganges river dolphins, India’s national aquatic animal.

Reading self-help books can create new problems

Plenty of self-help help is at hand, but don’t expect them to be quick fixes to deeper problems, says the writer.

