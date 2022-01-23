Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 23

Updated
Published
Jan 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 23.

Father arrested after twin boys found dead in Upper Bukit Timah canal, to be charged with murder

On Friday (Jan 21), the bodies of twin boys aged 11 were found in a canal near the Greenridge Crescent playground in Upper Bukit Timah. The father of the boys was arrested on Saturday for his suspected involvement in their deaths.

The police had earlier received a call for help from the 48-year-old man. 

First half of Round Island Route opens from Seletar to Labrador

It will be the longest recreational connection looping around the island when the remaining half is completed by 2035.

Mahathir 'responding well' to treatment after readmission to hospital

He has been receiving follow-up treatment over the past two days, following a successful elective procedure, says his daughter.

'It was like fighting a war': OCBC group CEO on dealing with recent phishing scams

By Christmas, over 100 people were working to fight the scams, operating round the clock.

Lunch with Sumiko: From quitting school at 14 to world no. 1, it’s been a lonely path for Aloysius Yapp

Aloysius Yapp regrets losing part of his childhood by dropping out of school when he was 14. But his focus was on playing pool and last year, he became the world no. 1. Now, the 25-year-old says with a steely determination that he is just beginning.

Aloysius Yapp quit school at 14 to play pool. He tells Sumiko Tan it’s been a long, lonely journey to live out his dream.

CNY sees strong demand for Covid-19 self-test kits, hotpot sets and video game consoles

Celebrations will be watered down for the second year running.

Attendance bonuses for staff who refuse sick leave common in S'pore

This employment practice is not limited to lower-wage workers. Some management roles also include such incentives.

Life In Food With Violet Oon: Chic canapes for Chinese New Year

All the ingredients can be prepared in advance and the final cooking or assembly done just before your guests arrive.

Meet these foreigners in S'pore who are rocking Singlish on TikTok

From a Polish "Ah Lian" to a Russian "Ah Beng", these TikTokers are gaining fame for their Singlish videos.

How I planned for my death, and why you can too

It’s not taboo - we aim for a good life, so we should leave word for a good final farewell too, says opinion editor Grace Ho. 

