Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 23.
Father arrested after twin boys found dead in Upper Bukit Timah canal, to be charged with murder
First half of Round Island Route opens from Seletar to Labrador
It will be the longest recreational connection looping around the island when the remaining half is completed by 2035.
Mahathir 'responding well' to treatment after readmission to hospital
He has been receiving follow-up treatment over the past two days, following a successful elective procedure, says his daughter.
'It was like fighting a war': OCBC group CEO on dealing with recent phishing scams
By Christmas, over 100 people were working to fight the scams, operating round the clock.
Lunch with Sumiko: From quitting school at 14 to world no. 1, it’s been a lonely path for Aloysius Yapp
Aloysius Yapp quit school at 14 to play pool. He tells Sumiko Tan it’s been a long, lonely journey to live out his dream.
CNY sees strong demand for Covid-19 self-test kits, hotpot sets and video game consoles
Attendance bonuses for staff who refuse sick leave common in S'pore
This employment practice is not limited to lower-wage workers. Some management roles also include such incentives.
Life In Food With Violet Oon: Chic canapes for Chinese New Year
All the ingredients can be prepared in advance and the final cooking or assembly done just before your guests arrive.
Meet these foreigners in S'pore who are rocking Singlish on TikTok
From a Polish "Ah Lian" to a Russian "Ah Beng", these TikTokers are gaining fame for their Singlish videos.
How I planned for my death, and why you can too
It’s not taboo - we aim for a good life, so we should leave word for a good final farewell too, says opinion editor Grace Ho.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!