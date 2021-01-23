Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 23.
US House to deliver Trump impeachment to Senate on Monday
This will start a trial process that could ban Trump from holding office again.
CNY visiting rules, seniors to get vaccine: S'pore's new Covid-19 measures at a glance
From Tuesday, all households will be able to host up to 8 guests a day, among other new measures.
Another Covid-19 case added to Kallang firm cluster; SIA cabin crew tests positive after returning from UK
An SIA cabin crew who returned from the UK is one of the new imported cases.
Boris Johnson says there's evidence that British coronavirus strain more deadly
The new variant could be around 30 per cent more deadly, but data is sparse.
For Singaporeans, Biden presidency a relief even as some regret Trump's exit
They applauded Biden's clarion call for unity as pertinent to not only the US, but beyond.
A year of Covid-19: Singapore gears up for next stage in virus war
How much do you remember of the past year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in Singapore?
S'pore has plans to counter possible delivery delays due to Covid-19 checks at land checkpoints
The compulsory antigen rapid test is being progressively rolled out for cargo drivers.
Workplace clusters are key source of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia
Hundreds of cases have been traced to private companies as well as government agencies.
7 weeks' jail for former nurse who repeatedly breached SHN after returning to Singapore from Australia
She left her Woodlands flat to perform tasks, such as buying bubble tea.
Year of the Metal Ox: 10 handcrafted items for the home this CNY
Go for well-designed accessories instead of run-of-the-mill embellishments.