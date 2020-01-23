Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 23.

Wuhan virus: China quarantines city, shuts down flights and public transport as outbreak grows



Passengers wearing protective masks walk inside Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, Jan 21, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



China ramps up efforts to contain an illness which has killed at least 17 people and infected hundreds.

An open global trading system key for small countries like Singapore: PM Lee at World Economic Forum panel



(From left) Moderator Roula Khalaf, of the Financial Times; PM Lee; Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, South Africa; Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman, International Business Council, Bharti Enterprises; and Hikmet Ersek, president and CEO, the Western Union Company. PHOTO: MCI



To strengthen this system, Singapore is working to maintain domestic support for openness, doing its part to support the World Trade Organisation, and working with regional groupings to deepen economic integration, PM Lee said.

Wuhan virus: MOH sets up multi-ministry taskforce, advises against non-essential trips to Wuhan



Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, alongside Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, announce the launch of the multi-ministry taskforce to tackle the Wuhan virus on Jan 22, 2020. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



People should avoid non-essential travel to Wuhan, as the virus situation worsens in China and new cases surface further afield.

Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts



Experts say that surgical masks can help reduce the spread of the virus and are more practical for the general public to use. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Sales of masks, hand sanitizers and thermometers have shot up islandwide.

World Economic Forum: Two visions poles apart as Davos seeks way forward on climate action



PHOTO: REUTERS



Two sharply contrasting visions of the state of global affairs were put before business and political leaders gathered in Davos for the 50th edition of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Singapore, Malaysia to begin talks on delimiting maritime boundaries for Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge



A view of Pedra Branca and the Middle Rocks taken on April 4, 2017. PHOTO: ST FILE



Officials from both sides met to continue discussions on implementing the International Court of Justice's judgment over the sovereignty of Pedra Branca and the other two maritime features.

Include those with dementia in day-to-day community



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Some are locked up in daycare centres. Others, who can go out, encounter ill treatment. The community, shops, eateries and cinemas can do their bit.

Peranakan eatery Belimbing Superstar, sister restaurant of Coconut Club, closes after just months



Peranakan economical rice eatery Belimbing Superstar announced their closure on Facebook on Jan 21, 2020. PHOTO: BELIMBING SUPERSTAR/ FACEBOOK



This news comes after Belimbing Superstar's co-founder, Mr Lee Eng Su, died in September last year.

Anwar, Azmin feud flares up again, with both PKR factions openly attacking one another



The feud involving the two top leaders of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali (left) and president Anwar Ibrahim reignited weeks after both factions decided to step back feuding in public. PHOTO: MALAYSIAKINI



A group of 44 Parti Keadilan Rakyat leaders issued a statement asking the party leadership led by its president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to drop all actions against a key member of the rival faction.

Top 10 car brands corner 66% of market



A Toyota Corolla Altis on display at the Singapore Motorshow at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on Jan 9. The Japanese marque led the list of top 10 best-selling car brands last year. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The top 10 best-selling car brands cornered 66.4 per cent of a shrunken market last year, down from 70.5 per cent in 2018 as competition increased.

