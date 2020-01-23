Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 23.
Wuhan virus: China quarantines city, shuts down flights and public transport as outbreak grows
China ramps up efforts to contain an illness which has killed at least 17 people and infected hundreds.
An open global trading system key for small countries like Singapore: PM Lee at World Economic Forum panel
To strengthen this system, Singapore is working to maintain domestic support for openness, doing its part to support the World Trade Organisation, and working with regional groupings to deepen economic integration, PM Lee said.
Wuhan virus: MOH sets up multi-ministry taskforce, advises against non-essential trips to Wuhan
People should avoid non-essential travel to Wuhan, as the virus situation worsens in China and new cases surface further afield.
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Sales of masks, hand sanitizers and thermometers have shot up islandwide.
World Economic Forum: Two visions poles apart as Davos seeks way forward on climate action
Two sharply contrasting visions of the state of global affairs were put before business and political leaders gathered in Davos for the 50th edition of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.
Singapore, Malaysia to begin talks on delimiting maritime boundaries for Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge
Officials from both sides met to continue discussions on implementing the International Court of Justice's judgment over the sovereignty of Pedra Branca and the other two maritime features.
Include those with dementia in day-to-day community
Some are locked up in daycare centres. Others, who can go out, encounter ill treatment. The community, shops, eateries and cinemas can do their bit.
Peranakan eatery Belimbing Superstar, sister restaurant of Coconut Club, closes after just months
This news comes after Belimbing Superstar's co-founder, Mr Lee Eng Su, died in September last year.
Anwar, Azmin feud flares up again, with both PKR factions openly attacking one another
A group of 44 Parti Keadilan Rakyat leaders issued a statement asking the party leadership led by its president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to drop all actions against a key member of the rival faction.
Top 10 car brands corner 66% of market
The top 10 best-selling car brands cornered 66.4 per cent of a shrunken market last year, down from 70.5 per cent in 2018 as competition increased.