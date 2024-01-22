Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 22, 2024

Makeshift smoking corners in heartland not illegal, but smokers should be considerate: NEA

NEA told ST that it “encourages smokers to be socially responsible when smoking at public places, and to not light up at smoking-prohibited places”.

How Changi Airport keeps its runways safe for airplanes

Twice a week at Changi Airport, between 1am and 5am, 60 workers and 20 vehicles are deployed to carry out runway maintenance. This against-the-clock work is essential for safety during take-offs and landings.

Every week, a crew of 60 people and 20 vehicles combs the airport’s runways and maintains them.

Israel’s Netanyahu rejects Hamas conditions for hostage deal which include ‘outright surrender’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced mounting pressure to secure the release of the hostages.

DeSantis suspends US presidential campaign, backs Trump to be Republican nominee

His withdrawal from the presidential race comes less than two days before the New Hampshire primary.

LTA’s drastic SimplyGo move puzzling in the absence of big-picture transport payment plans

The lack of response by LTA to a barrage of questions posed has added to public outrage, says tech editor Irene Tham.

Hawkers should not have to charge rock bottom prices all the time

Prices are rising across the board, but they still offer some of the best value for money meals out there, according to the writer.

No Signboard’s auditor flags going concern uncertainty, asset impairments

The company posted a net loss of $4.7 million for the financial year ended Sept 30, 2022.

S’pore benefits from rise in M&A deals as Japanese firms look for investments in South-east Asia

Outbound acquisitions by Japanese companies into Singapore hit US$3 billion (S$4 billion) in 2023.

New condo launches Arcady and Hillhaven sell over 50 units each on launch day

One property analyst expects market activity to pick up after the Chinese New Year festive period.

Malaysia’s economic reforms set to eat into budgets of middle, high-income households

The government is shifting to targeted subsidies for fuel and electricity, and imposing tax hikes.

