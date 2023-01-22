Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 22

Updated
Published
9 min ago

From twins to triplets, celebrating CNY with their triple bundles of joy

The chances of an embryo splitting into triplets are “extremely rare”.

From fuss-free spring cleaning to multiple reunion dinners: Celebrating CNY, the S'porean way

Here are six ways Singaporeans celebrate CNY traditions and have made them truly their own.

Singapore’s famous ‘bunny babies’ share their Chinese New Year plans

Family, fitness, fun are priorities for these personalities born in the Year of the Rabbit.

The student-entrepreneur who turned $100,000 into a $6.7m education business

Mr Evan Heng wants to build an education ecosystem.

Evan Heng also wants to launch a free-to-use online learning platform so that everyone aged between seven and 18 can receive a world class education.

Record-high HDB rents driving Malaysians working in S’pore to live in JB

HDB rental prices rose 1.6 per cent from October to November 2022, and 27.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis.  

Tesla top EV brand in Singapore again in 2022, but BYD closing gap

Polestar, a Swedish brand owned by Chinese auto group Geely, also put up a good performance in its first full year of business here.

How do you price the pain from the North-South Corridor project?

Beyond the costs of the seemingly never-ending construction to residents, businesses and motorists, there is the question of a more thorough parliamentary oversight of massive infrastructural projects.

S'porean nabbed in Thailand wanted for cheating and drug-related offences

He was expected in court in October 2022 for a pre-trial conference, but did not turn up for the hearing.

Buzz Aldrin, second man on the Moon, marries on 93rd birthday

Aldrin and Anca Faur, executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures, were wed in a private ceremony.

Peru closes famed tourist site Machu Picchu due to protests

Anti-government protests have been ongoing in Peru since early December.

