Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 22
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story
Why did Singapore go from 'zero-Covid-19' to living with the virus? Is there rivalry among the co-chairs of the task force?
Singapore must deal with current Omicron wave first before thinking of next steps
The multi-ministry task force says it is too early to tell what trajectory the coronavirus will take.
New VTL testing rules, suspension of hospital visits: Changes at a glance
Visits to all hospital wards and residential care homes will be stopped for a period of four weeks, from Jan 24 to Feb 20.
S'pore reports 3,155 new Covid-19 cases, weekly growth rate rises to 2.7
1,616 cases were detected through PCR tests while 1,539 cases were detected through ARTs.
All govt agencies to be on anti-SMS spoofing registry after spate of scams
All 16 ministries and the more than 60 statutory boards here will progressively sign up with the registry.
Myanmar, one year after the coup: Breaking out of a tragic impasse
At least 320,000 people have been displaced by armed clashes and insecurity since the Feb 1 coup last year.
Blind spots and walkie-talkies: Illegal businesses run in buildings find ways to evade detection
Eye of the tiger: Celebrate CNY with bold hues, themed decor
Steep fall in physical activity during circuit breaker period: HPB
Median daily steps fell to 4,320 from 8,050 while moderate to vigorous activity duration was also down.
Nasa buys Singapore undergrad's artwork
His space-themed drawings that reinterpret facts and theories simply have won global fans.