Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 22

3 new Covid-19 cases in BS Industrial & Construction Supply cluster for a total of 7

The new patients included the wife of the cluster's first case and another of the firm’s employee.

Help is on the way: Biden unveils Covid-19 plan but says US death toll could top 500,000 next month

Biden’s plan includes mounting an aggressive vaccination campaign, requiring masks on interstate travel and international travellers to quarantine.

Singaporean music director behind J.Lo's performance at US President Biden's inauguration

Mr Lenny Wee produced, arranged, orchestrated and directed the songs for Lopez's segment.

Joe Biden's inauguration sends a message of resilience

His inaugural speech, stressing unity, tolerance and humility, drew praise across the political spectrum.

Fighting the unknown: Covid-19 task force co-chairs Gan Kim Yong, Lawrence Wong sum up challenges

These included dealing with uncertainty and implementing their ideas.

Malaysia extends Covid-19 movement curbs for several areas, including KL, by a week to Feb 4

Daily infections stayed above 3,000 cases for the eighth consecutive day.

Daiso is latest to go online, but shoppers also want physical stores

393 items are listed on the online store.

5,135 family violence cases reported in 2020 as police release figures for first time

The offences included causing hurt, using criminal force and assault.

Time to lock up natural reserves with 'second key'

Singapore's remaining forests are long-term assets that need protection like its fiscal reserves.

Man arrested for allegedly selling more than $360,000 of fake MBS packages on Carousell

The man allegedly waited until the victims paid him before cutting off contact.

