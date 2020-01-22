Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 22.
US confirms first case of Wuhan virus
The patient, a man in his 30s, had travelled to the Wuhan region of China but displayed no symptoms when he arrived in the US on Jan 15.
Wuhan virus: Public hospitals in Singapore in 'outbreak response mode'
The stakes are higher now that the virus has started spreading from human to human.
Some primary schools to drop selection trials for CCAs in pilot
Starting this year, the pilot study will see the selected schools trim the number of co-curricular activities (CCAs) offered but guarantee pupils admission into the CCA of their choice.
Employers seek help in Budget to defray older workers' costs
Employers are calling for wage offsets to help businesses cope with the raising of the statutory retirement and re-employment ages, as well as CPF contribution rates for older workers over the next two years.
Seizing opportunities in digital economy a key focus: Iswaran
"The reason we are here is really to share our experiences, but also to learn from others, and find possibilities to collaborate and partner," said Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran.
US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial opens with Senate battling over rules
The trial's real wild card is its political impact in a year when control of the White House and both chambers of Congress are in play.
Hotpot lovers beware: Having meal on tempered glass table could cause it to shatter if no precautions taken
Several people were hurt when a tempered glass table shattered on Sunday during a steamboat meal.
Abandoned Bedok baby in stable condition in hospital
The baby was found by a cleaner on Jan 7 in a blood-stained plastic bag, which was tied up and lying among bags of rubbish in the bin.
Launch of wellness hub with enhanced health screenings and support for mothers and young children
Mothers and their young children can now benefit from a first-of-its-kind programme at the Punggol Polyclinic.
Tan Beng Yan, founder of pioneer boutique chain Tyan Fashions, dies at age 70
Mrs Tan, who started Tyan Fashions in 1986, is regarded as a veteran in the fashion scene in Singapore.