Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 22.

US confirms first case of Wuhan virus



Over 1,200 passengers have been screened at the three US airports in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco. PHOTO: REUTERS



Related Story Singapore Budget 2020: Sign up for special newsletter

The patient, a man in his 30s, had travelled to the Wuhan region of China but displayed no symptoms when he arrived in the US on Jan 15.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan virus: Public hospitals in Singapore in 'outbreak response mode'



A negative-pressure isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



The stakes are higher now that the virus has started spreading from human to human.

READ MORE HERE

Some primary schools to drop selection trials for CCAs in pilot



Education Minister Ong Ye Kung poised to shoot the ball in a netball game at the opening ceremony of National School Games yesterday. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Starting this year, the pilot study will see the selected schools trim the number of co-curricular activities (CCAs) offered but guarantee pupils admission into the CCA of their choice.

READ MORE HERE

Employers seek help in Budget to defray older workers' costs



SNEF proposed transitional one-off wage offsets for employers to mitigate higher CPF contribution rates that kick in on Jan 1 next year. PHOTO: ST FILE



Employers are calling for wage offsets to help businesses cope with the raising of the statutory retirement and re-employment ages, as well as CPF contribution rates for older workers over the next two years.

READ MORE HERE

Seizing opportunities in digital economy a key focus: Iswaran



Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran speaking during an interview with CNBC's Squawk Box show in Davos on Jan 21, 2020. PHOTO: CNBC



"The reason we are here is really to share our experiences, but also to learn from others, and find possibilities to collaborate and partner," said Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran.

READ MORE HERE

US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial opens with Senate battling over rules



Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made last-minute changes to the final document offered in the Senateto extend arguments by the House and Trump's defence team over three days. PHOTO: REUTERS



The trial's real wild card is its political impact in a year when control of the White House and both chambers of Congress are in play.

READ MORE HERE

Hotpot lovers beware: Having meal on tempered glass table could cause it to shatter if no precautions taken



The tempered glass table shattered during a steamboat dinner on Jan 19, 2020. The table was bought in June 2019. PHOTOS: STEPHANIE CHU/FACEBOOK



Several people were hurt when a tempered glass table shattered on Sunday during a steamboat meal.

READ MORE HERE

Abandoned Bedok baby in stable condition in hospital



Cleaners and police officers at Block 534 Bedok North Street 3, on Jan 7, 2020, where a baby boy was found abandoned in a rubbish chute. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The baby was found by a cleaner on Jan 7 in a blood-stained plastic bag, which was tied up and lying among bags of rubbish in the bin.

READ MORE HERE

Launch of wellness hub with enhanced health screenings and support for mothers and young children



Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo during a tour of the Temasek Foundation Integrated Maternal and Child Wellness Hub. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Mothers and their young children can now benefit from a first-of-its-kind programme at the Punggol Polyclinic.

READ MORE HERE

Tan Beng Yan, founder of pioneer boutique chain Tyan Fashions, dies at age 70



Mrs Tan Beng Yan is regarded as a veteran in the fashion scene here. PHOTO: ST FILE



Mrs Tan, who started Tyan Fashions in 1986, is regarded as a veteran in the fashion scene in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE