Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 21, 2024

School traffic congestion in Bukit Timah more manageable, but long queues of cars remain
Parents continue to wait along Dunearn Road as early as 1.10pm to pick their children up.
Japan’s Slim moon craft short on power after successful lunar landing
Solar panels angled wrongly, but officials hope shift in angle of sunlight may restore craft's functions.
ABC Brickworks hawkers soldier on as business blues continue after TB screening
Over 2,000 people signed up for TB screening in Jalan Bukit Merah after 10 new cases were detected there.
Plunge in the number of babies born to teens as youth get more savvy about contraception
Meanwhile, the incidence rate of abortions has remained largely unchanged at about two in 1,000 teens from 2018 to 2022.
Claim limit for victims of mis-selling by financial institutions to go up to $150k
The move is significant as the amount refers to the losses suffered, and not the size of the investment.
Missile attacks across Middle East raise Gaza escalation risks
Iran said five of its Revolutionary Guards were killed in a missile strike on a house in Damascus which it blamed on Israel.
John and I celebrated our Golden Anniversary and it felt ‘same same’
There’s no real secret to a long marriage, but here’s a tip from the world of acting.
New mature look of Kim Jong Un’s daughter said to set stage for possible succession
Despite Kim Ju Ae’s high public profile, some analysts believe Mr Kim is still keeping his options open for now.
Orchard Road gears up for a new era
It gears up for a different kind of buzz as a lifestyle hub, after shedding the last vestiges of its risque nightclub scene with the closure of Orchard Towers outlets.
Shrek or Pikotaro? CNY dragon decor in Chinatown fires up social media
The student designers took the criticisms in their stride and said they would strive to do better in their next design.