Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 21

Get Covid-19 jabs, be vigilant amid CNY celebrations: PM Lee
PM Lee said that while celebrations can fully resume, people must continue to look out for one another and exercise social responsibility.
Singapore to roll out measures to help its people better navigate digital services: Josephine Teo
Singapore has committed to improving digital capabilities and making digital services more usable for one million people.
Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM
Mr Hipkins is expected to be confirmed as the new leader at a meeting of Labour’s 64 lawmakers on Sunday.
Temasek-backed Zilingo, which fired CEO Ankiti Bose, to be liquidated: Sources
The once high-flying company pitched into a downward spiral after complaints of financial irregularities.
Cracks in Asia’s rice bowl: How climate change, smaller yields are affecting production of food staple
Asian Insider looks at how rice-producing countries in South-east Asia are tackling these issues.
Over 20,000 HDB flats built in 2022, the highest number in past five years
Among the housing projects completed in 2022 were those that were delayed, such as Senja Heights.
I was called an ‘auntie’. I’ve learnt not to fear this
The term can take on different meanings, but the caricature it evokes does offer food for thought, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.
Google’s parent Alphabet cutting 12,000 jobs
Making it in Hollywood: Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan on why they didn’t give up on their dream
The Everything Everywhere All At Once pair will reunite for Disney+ series American Born Chinese.
PE teacher finishes Antarctica ultramarathon six months after hip replacement surgery
He had a dual-mobility hip replacement, which allowed him to return to an elite athletic level.