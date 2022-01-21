Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 21.
Singapore firms more upbeat this year as they look to digitalisation
Businesses called for more support from the Government in their drive to adopt technology.
About 100,000 people have entered Singapore from Malaysia via land and air VTLs
askST: Will there be changes to the VTL scheme from Jan 21?
Singapore had stopped new ticket sales for VTL flights and buses for travel into country from Dec 23 to Jan 20.
'Till today, we have no closure': Trials of Covid-19 survivors, pain of bereaved captured in new book
Some have had to grapple with not being able to say a proper farewell to their loved ones.
Weekly infection growth rate rises to 2.17; 1,001 new Omicron cases
This is the first time Singapore's weekly infection growth rate has gone over two since Sept 19, 2021.
Buzz at suspected KTV outlet in Bugis despite ban on nightlife establishments
PM Lee, Indonesia President Jokowi to meet in Bintan on Tuesday for Leaders' Retreat
What does the future hold for the Workers’ Party?
Can the party gain even more ground in the next general election, and what is the likelihood of an opposition coalition?
All organisations should adopt anti-SMS spoofing measures, say cyber-security experts
4 common types of scams and how to recognise them
