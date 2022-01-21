Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 21.

Singapore firms more upbeat this year as they look to digitalisation

Businesses called for more support from the Government in their drive to adopt technology.

About 100,000 people have entered Singapore from Malaysia via land and air VTLs

About 55,000 entered via the Causeway, and some 44,000 travellers came in via air.

askST: Will there be changes to the VTL scheme from Jan 21?

Singapore had stopped new ticket sales for VTL flights and buses for travel into country from Dec 23 to Jan 20.

'Till today, we have no closure': Trials of Covid-19 survivors, pain of bereaved captured in new book

Some have had to grapple with not being able to say a proper farewell to their loved ones.

Weekly infection growth rate rises to 2.17; 1,001 new Omicron cases

This is the first time Singapore's weekly infection growth rate has gone over two since Sept 19, 2021.

Buzz at suspected KTV outlet in Bugis despite ban on nightlife establishments

Partying allegedly carries on past midnight, with patrons often seen without masks.

PM Lee, Indonesia President Jokowi to meet in Bintan on Tuesday for Leaders' Retreat

The leaders have not had a retreat since October 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

What does the future hold for the Workers’ Party?

Can the party gain even more ground in the next general election, and what is the likelihood of an opposition coalition?

All organisations should adopt anti-SMS spoofing measures, say cyber-security experts

One example is to sign up for the registry to protect their sender IDs.

4 common types of scams and how to recognise them

Besides SMS phishing scams, there are also impersonation scams and e-commerce scams.

