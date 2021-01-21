Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 21.

Biden sworn in as 46th US President, calls for unity to tackle challenges

Unity is the key to overcoming pandemic and social and political divides, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Key moments in Joe Biden's inauguration as 46th US president

“Democracy has prevailed,” said Mr Biden in his inaugural address after he was sworn in.

READ MORE HERE

President Halimah and PM Lee congratulate US President Biden on his inauguration

President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wish him success as he assumes office.

READ MORE HERE

New Covid-19 cluster in S'pore, community cases up from 4 to 18 in past week

A third new local Covid-19 cluster has been reported after three of the four community cases were linked to a previous case.

READ MORE HERE

Norway elderly deaths could be isolated incident, benefits of Covid-19 vaccine outweigh risks: Experts

This is because seniors are particularly vulnerable to complications from Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

52 people probed for breaching Covid-19 measures by holding parties in Sin Ming industrial building

On one occasion, police found a group of 40 people drinking, smoking and singing inside the unit.

READ MORE HERE

8 recent large gatherings in Singapore that breached Covid-19 measures

In one incident, 51 people were caught in a Christmas Day drinking session at a karaoke outlet in Orchard Road.

READ MORE HERE

DPM Heng gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, says Pfizer shots safe, even for former stroke patients

DPM Heng said his vaccination was "painless and done in less than 10 seconds".

READ MORE HERE

Turn back time? Study hints at way to halt decline as we age

When a key hormone was blocked in mice, they were able to perform as well as more youthful rodents.

READ MORE HERE

Toyota retains top sales spot in Singapore in turbulent year, with BMW close behind

The top 10 was largely unchanged from 2019 apart from Volkswagen replacing Mitsubishi in the 2020 list.

READ MORE HERE