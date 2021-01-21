Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 21.
Biden sworn in as 46th US President, calls for unity to tackle challenges
Unity is the key to overcoming pandemic and social and political divides, he said.
Key moments in Joe Biden's inauguration as 46th US president
“Democracy has prevailed,” said Mr Biden in his inaugural address after he was sworn in.
President Halimah and PM Lee congratulate US President Biden on his inauguration
President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wish him success as he assumes office.
New Covid-19 cluster in S'pore, community cases up from 4 to 18 in past week
A third new local Covid-19 cluster has been reported after three of the four community cases were linked to a previous case.
Norway elderly deaths could be isolated incident, benefits of Covid-19 vaccine outweigh risks: Experts
This is because seniors are particularly vulnerable to complications from Covid-19.
52 people probed for breaching Covid-19 measures by holding parties in Sin Ming industrial building
On one occasion, police found a group of 40 people drinking, smoking and singing inside the unit.
8 recent large gatherings in Singapore that breached Covid-19 measures
In one incident, 51 people were caught in a Christmas Day drinking session at a karaoke outlet in Orchard Road.
DPM Heng gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, says Pfizer shots safe, even for former stroke patients
DPM Heng said his vaccination was "painless and done in less than 10 seconds".
Turn back time? Study hints at way to halt decline as we age
When a key hormone was blocked in mice, they were able to perform as well as more youthful rodents.
Toyota retains top sales spot in Singapore in turbulent year, with BMW close behind
The top 10 was largely unchanged from 2019 apart from Volkswagen replacing Mitsubishi in the 2020 list.