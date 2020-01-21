Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 21.

Wuhan virus: China confirms human-to-human transmission, says medical workers infected



Medical staff transfer a patient from an ambulance at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Jan 20, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



The World Health Organisation said a key emergency committee would meet this week to discuss the spread of the virus across China after it reached three other Asian countries.

Some local brands pull out of Naiise due to payment delays of up to a year



Naiise is the biggest platform for local designers here. PHOTO: ST FILE



While some vendors say they have not been paid for up to a year, the multi-label local retailer cites tight cashflow.

Wuhan virus: When being upfront is not enough in China



People wearing masks near the Ttiananmen Gate Tower in Beijing, China, on Jan 20, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Many are cynical despite government efforts to release timely updates due to handling of past cases, writes China correspondent Elizabeth Law.

F&B firm offers to buy Jurong West coffee shop for $31m: Report



Coffee United at Block 496 Jurong West Street 41 is located near a community club, schools and other shops, and has healthy footfall, particularly at night, according to a Shin Min report. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



If the reported offer is accepted, the amount would be one of the highest paid for a coffee shop in a Housing Board estate.

New programme will see experienced hawkers mentor aspiring newcomers



Mentor Syafiq Lee (left) and Gary Lim, are mentor and trainee respectively under the Hawkers’ Development Programme. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



It will also provide training, where participants are educated on basic food safety and hygiene, culinary skills, as well as business management skills.

Trump rejects impeachment charges in legal, political defence



US President Donald Trump speaks at the American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention and Trade Show in Austin, Texas, on Jan 19, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



"The Senate should speedily reject these deficient articles of impeachment and acquit the president," a 13-page executive summary said.

Drug crimes cost Singapore $1.23 billion in 2015, NTU study finds



An assortment of drugs with a street value of more than $239,000 that were seized from a man who was arrested at the Woodlands Checkpoint, on May 20, 2015. PHOTO: TNP FILE



The study, which was commissioned by the Central Narcotics Bureau in 2016, showed that the public sector accounted for the largest expenditure in 2015 at 38 per cent of the total bill.

Over 400 investors turn up for townhall meetings by Utico on Hyflux rescue deal



A view of the town hall meeting for investors holding Hyflux’s medium-term notes and perpetual securities and preference shares held at Suntec City Convention Centre on Jan 20, 2020. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Questions raised included chief executive Olivia Lum's future role and whether investors of significantly larger sums can get better payouts.

Malaysia returns 150 containers of plastic trash to countries of origin



Malaysia's Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin (front row, third from left) inspects a container filled with plastic waste that will be sent back to its country of origin at Penang Port on Jan 20, 2020. PHOTO: BERNAMA



Malaysia has been working on repatriating the containers since last year, and officials said it was an uphill task, as the exporting countries would not accept them.

Badminton: World body to allow synthetic shuttles from 2021, Singapore's Loh Kean Yew says move towards sustainability is good



In a photo taken on Dec 9, 2019, Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew (above) faces off against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia during the SEA Games Men’s Badminton singles finals held in Manila. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Synthetic feather shuttles had proven more durable and economical compared to traditional naturally feathered shuttles.

