Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 21.
Wuhan virus: China confirms human-to-human transmission, says medical workers infected
The World Health Organisation said a key emergency committee would meet this week to discuss the spread of the virus across China after it reached three other Asian countries.
Some local brands pull out of Naiise due to payment delays of up to a year
While some vendors say they have not been paid for up to a year, the multi-label local retailer cites tight cashflow.
Wuhan virus: When being upfront is not enough in China
Many are cynical despite government efforts to release timely updates due to handling of past cases, writes China correspondent Elizabeth Law.
F&B firm offers to buy Jurong West coffee shop for $31m: Report
If the reported offer is accepted, the amount would be one of the highest paid for a coffee shop in a Housing Board estate.
New programme will see experienced hawkers mentor aspiring newcomers
It will also provide training, where participants are educated on basic food safety and hygiene, culinary skills, as well as business management skills.
Trump rejects impeachment charges in legal, political defence
"The Senate should speedily reject these deficient articles of impeachment and acquit the president," a 13-page executive summary said.
Drug crimes cost Singapore $1.23 billion in 2015, NTU study finds
The study, which was commissioned by the Central Narcotics Bureau in 2016, showed that the public sector accounted for the largest expenditure in 2015 at 38 per cent of the total bill.
Over 400 investors turn up for townhall meetings by Utico on Hyflux rescue deal
Questions raised included chief executive Olivia Lum's future role and whether investors of significantly larger sums can get better payouts.
Malaysia returns 150 containers of plastic trash to countries of origin
Malaysia has been working on repatriating the containers since last year, and officials said it was an uphill task, as the exporting countries would not accept them.
Badminton: World body to allow synthetic shuttles from 2021, Singapore's Loh Kean Yew says move towards sustainability is good
Synthetic feather shuttles had proven more durable and economical compared to traditional naturally feathered shuttles.