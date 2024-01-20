Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 20, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Iswaran case a political blow to PAP, but trust can be regained: Political observers
Despite the political blow, observers believe that such single events rarely decide elections.
askST: Iswaran is the first reported person to be charged under Section 165. What is this provision?
Section 165 makes it an offence for a public servant to accept gifts from someone involved with them in an official capacity.
F1 tickets, private jet ride and $380k in ‘valuable things’: What charges Iswaran faces
172 tickets, two plane rides and a hotel stay - a summary of the items allegedly obtained by Iswaran from 2015 to 2022.
Screaming children and noisy neighbours: Residents driven nuts by noise in their estates
Noise in Singapore’s high-density public housing causes significant stress to some residents.
Can neighbour disputes be more than a zero-sum game?
Our first instinct might be to hit back, but by doing so we stand to lose more than we gain, says the writer.
US carries out fresh strikes against Yemen’s Houthis
The United States conducted three "successful self-defence strikes" against Houthi targets in Yemen on Friday.
New homes and park set to be built near Kembangan MRT station; community club to be redeveloped
Loving son writes, records song for mum, but dies in accident before she can listen to it
Violet Oon wins court bid to buy out business partner
The judge said Mr Manoj Murjani had exerted economic duress and undue influence to change the shareholder arrangements.
Jail for man who swopped diamond ring worth $318k with replica at Tiffany & Co
The team manager at the store noticed that the price tag on the replica had a different texture.