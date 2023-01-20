Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 20

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Fewer workplace deaths but major injuries up during heightened safety period: MOM
MOM is considering whether to extend the heightened safety period beyond end-February.
Hokkaido fatal accident: ‘The only thing I could hear was my wife screaming’
Mr Karthik Balasubramania saw the stop sign 150m before an intersection but could not brake in time.
Ardern’s standing hit by policy U-turns, economic challenges
Given the hate that NZ's Prime Minister has been receiving, some wondered how she lasted this long, says Jonathan Pearlman.
Jacinda Ardern - we could use more women leaders like her
Her tenure as PM shows how leaders can elevate their countries on the world stage and suggests a case for more women in political leadership, says Insight editor Lin Suling.
S’pore-bound Scoot flight departs Amritsar 4 hours earlier, leaving 29 passengers behind
One travel agent had not told its clients of the change, causing them to miss the flight.
China’s reopening will boost S’pore tourism but also lead to higher costs: Roundtable
They urged firms to step up efforts to digitalise their businesses, be more sustainable and broaden their potential talent pools.
As the scramble starts, Anies Baswedan charts a course to be Indonesia’s next president
Associate editor Ravi Velloor looks at how the former Jakarta governor, considered to be a leading contender, is laying out the thinking in his camp ahead of the 2024 race.
‘Smart clubbing’ campaign returns as molestation cases and fights in nightspots rise
Actor Alec Baldwin to be charged in Rust film shooting
The decision follows more than a year of investigation into the October 2021 shooting.
Meet Lynn Ban, stylish and charismatic S'porean in Netflix series Bling Empire: New York
The new reality series will offer a glimpse into the life of the Singapore-born jewellery designer.