Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 20

Fewer workplace deaths but major injuries up during heightened safety period: MOM

MOM is considering whether to extend the heightened safety period beyond end-February.

READ MORE HERE

Hokkaido fatal accident: ‘The only thing I could hear was my wife screaming’

Mr Karthik Balasubramania saw the stop sign 150m before an intersection but could not brake in time.

READ MORE HERE

Ardern’s standing hit by policy U-turns, economic challenges

Given the hate that NZ's Prime Minister has been receiving, some wondered how she lasted this long, says Jonathan Pearlman.

READ MORE HERE

Get newsletters curated for you

Jacinda Ardern - we could use more women leaders like her

Her tenure as PM shows how leaders can elevate their countries on the world stage and suggests a case for more women in political leadership, says Insight editor Lin Suling.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore-bound Scoot flight departs Amritsar 4 hours earlier, leaving 29 passengers behind

One travel agent had not told its clients of the change, causing them to miss the flight.

READ MORE HERE

China’s reopening will boost S’pore tourism but also lead to higher costs: Roundtable

They urged firms to step up efforts to digitalise their businesses, be more sustainable and broaden their potential talent pools.

READ MORE HERE

As the scramble starts, Anies Baswedan charts a course to be Indonesia’s next president

Associate editor Ravi Velloor looks at how the former Jakarta governor, considered to be a leading contender, is laying out the thinking in his camp ahead of the 2024 race.

READ MORE HERE

‘Smart clubbing’ campaign returns as molestation cases and fights in nightspots rise

77 molestation cases were reported at nightspots between January and September 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Actor Alec Baldwin to be charged in Rust film shooting

The decision follows more than a year of investigation into the October 2021 shooting.

READ MORE HERE

Meet Lynn Ban, stylish and charismatic S'porean in Netflix series Bling Empire: New York

The new reality series will offer a glimpse into the life of the Singapore-born jewellery designer.

READ MORE HERE

