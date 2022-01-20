Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 20.
Banks to tighten security, remove clickable links in SMSes after OCBC phishing scams
Measures include dedicated customer assistance teams to deal with feedback on potential fraud cases.
Say no to some acceptable practices to stem fraud, scams
Dream Cruises to continue operating in S'pore, even as parent company files to be wound up
The Straits Times releases In This Together, a behind-the-scene look at Singapore's Covid-19 story
One chapter, Inside The War Room, provides a detailed look at how Singapore's leaders tackled the most critical test faced by the city-state in over a generation.
Has the Omicron wave hit Singapore yet?
New Omicron infections in S'pore more than double to 1,185
Biden says he expects Russia will invade Ukraine
Covid-19 rules eased in Malaysia to allow for CNY reunion dinners, house visits
Health experts in Malaysia are not expecting a surge in cases as most adults are fully vaccinated.
China unlikely to budge from zero-Covid-19 strategy despite Omicron
The timing for any decision is tricky with barely two weeks to Chinese New Year and the Olympics in February.
$68 million given to 117,000 CPF members under Matched Retirement Savings Scheme
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!