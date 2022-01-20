Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 20

Updated
Published
47 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 20.

Banks to tighten security, remove clickable links in SMSes after OCBC phishing scams

Measures include dedicated customer assistance teams to deal with feedback on potential fraud cases.

READ MORE HERE

Say no to some acceptable practices to stem fraud, scams

Digital transactions promise convenience but recent scams have exposed some risks.

READ MORE HERE

Dream Cruises to continue operating in S'pore, even as parent company files to be wound up

The Dream Cruises website continued to accept bookings on Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE HERE

The Straits Times releases In This Together, a behind-the-scene look at Singapore's Covid-19 story

One chapter, Inside The War Room, provides a detailed look at how Singapore's leaders tackled the most critical test faced by the city-state in over a generation.

READ MORE HERE

Has the Omicron wave hit Singapore yet?

Here are answers to some questions about the next wave.

READ MORE HERE

New Omicron infections in S'pore more than double to 1,185

Of these, 965 were local cases and 220 were imported.

READ MORE HERE

Biden says he expects Russia will invade Ukraine

But Russia will pay a heavy price if it does, he added.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 rules eased in Malaysia to allow for CNY reunion dinners, house visits

Health experts in Malaysia are not expecting a surge in cases as most adults are fully vaccinated.

READ MORE HERE

China unlikely to budge from zero-Covid-19 strategy despite Omicron

The timing for any decision is tricky with barely two weeks to Chinese New Year and the Olympics in February.

READ MORE HERE

$68 million given to 117,000 CPF members under Matched Retirement Savings Scheme

Nine in 10 members received the maximum annual matching grant of $600.

READ MORE HERE

