Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 20.

New local Covid-19 cluster formed; 8-year-old boy added to para-vet cluster

The wife and housemate of a man who tested positive for Covid-19 last Saturday have also tested positive, forming a new local cluster.

Little chance of honeymoon for Joe Biden amid crises

He is inheriting twin crises which require immediate intervention: Covid-19 and a battered economy.

Trump 'provoked' US Capitol mob, Republican leader Mitch McConnell tells Senate

The senator stated publicly for the first time that he holds President Donald Trump at least partly responsible for the assault.

Covid-19 cluster linked to police para-veterinarian is a reminder to be vigilant, say experts

Four cases linked to a new cluster did not seek medical treatment even though they fell ill with flu-like symptoms.

Duty calls for Singaporean males who return from overseas to do NS

Many overseas Singaporean males view their two years of NS as their natural duty, despite challenges such as adapting to life here.

Estate of patient who died from cancer due to negligence by CGH awarded $326,000

She died five weeks after the Court of Appeal found in her favour against CGH on 2019.

All states in Malaysia except Sarawak under MCO from Friday as Covid-19 cases surge

Six new states placed under the MCO are Kedah, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Terengganu and Perlis.

World Economic Forum to focus on rebuilding trust to overcome Covid-19

World leaders are also being urged to share their vision for the creation of sound economic goals.

Iconic CNY light-up to go ahead in Chinatown amid muted festivities this year

People can watch the light-up ceremony on Chinatown Festivals' Facebook page on Saturday at 8pm.

5 fermented drinks to improve your gut health, boost digestion

They include kombucha, milk kefir and beet kvass.

