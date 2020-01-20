Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 20.

From industrial estate to bustling town: Jurong Lake area housing estate transformation completed





Jurong East Town Centre has been renamed J Connect, and its building facade and communal spaces were overhauled and given a modern look with lush landscaping. PHOTO: INTERCONSULTANTS PTE LTD



Related Story Singapore Budget 2020: Sign up for special newsletter

Under the Remaking Our Heartland programme, 10 neighbourhood centres within the housing estate have also been transformed.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan reports 17 new infections; warns more cases likely with Chinese New Year peak travel season





Medical staff carry a patient into the Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, China on Jan 19, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Health officials said they had stepped up screenings and isolated hospital patients with viral pneumonia as a precaution.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee Hsien Loong to attend World Economic Forum in Davos this week





Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will speak at a dialogue session and meet political and business leaders on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



He will speak at a dialogue session on Wednesday and meet political and business leaders on the sidelines of the annual meeting.

READ MORE HERE

3 workplace fatalities recorded in start of 2020, MOM conducts 230 inspections as part of enforcement blitz





Workers were seen at worksites where no means of access were provided. PHOTO: SINGAPORE MINISTRY OF MANPOWER/ FACEBOOK



With the Chinese New Year festive period approaching, some firms may be ramping up work activities to meet deadlines, said the ministry.

READ MORE HERE

Pritam Singh makes his case for why the public should vote for Workers' Party in next GE





Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh greets members of the public during a walkabout in December 2019. PHOTO: THE WORKERS' PARTY/FACEBOOK



He said the party will field quality candidates who will ask tough questions in Parliament and manage their town councils well.

READ MORE HERE

SIA, ANA joining hands to grow traffic, offer more flight options





The joint venture deal between Singapore Airlines and All Nippon Airways, which will have to be approved by the authorities on both sides, will pave the way for the two airlines to pool and share resources on routes as well as discuss and coordinate networks, flight schedules, capacity, fare pricing and inventory. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The tie-up will give the Singapore air hub a boost and the national carrier a significant foothold in the growing North-east Asian market.

READ MORE HERE

Mental health declaration for job applicants discriminatory





Posed photo of a depressed person. The Tafep website advises employers that "all declarations on mental health condition should also be removed from the job application forms". PHOTO: ST FILE



The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices made this clear in an addition to its guidelines last month.

READ MORE HERE

Old Bukit Timah fire station site ready for spruce-up





The recently conserved 1956 Bukit Timah Fire Station houses Spruce the restaurant. The tenancies for Spruce and 19 other tenants at the site will expire at the end of the month. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



If some developers get their way, the 0.83ha plot could house small boutiques and food establishments.

READ MORE HERE

Home, Truly: Showcasing Singapore's history in pictures





The seven-month-long exhibition will explore moments and experiences in Singapore's history that express the identity and collective memory of Singaporeans.PHOTOS: ST FILE



Food stalls along Glutton's Square in the 1970s and other archival pictures will feature in an exhibition that is a collaboration between ST and the National Museum of Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

For the love of bak kwa





Mr Ong Geok Hoo with a tray of sliced pork before it is smoked. He uses only sliced pork for his bak kwa, which he has been making for the past 20 years. Compared to the minced version which is higher in fat, sliced pork is leaner and tougher to chew. The only other cut of meat he uses is bacon which he uses for his Chinese New Year speciality and bestseller, honey bacon bak kwa. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Bak kwa is a Chinese New Year staple in Singapore and the boss of bak kwa shop Kim Hock Seng starts preparing almost two months before the festive season.

READ MORE HERE