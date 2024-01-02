Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 2, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
At least 6 dead after huge earthquake rocks Japan on New Year's Day
The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck in the middle of the afternoon on Jan 1.
Give children space to grow and be independent: Chan Chun Sing
Parents need to find balance between being overly controlling and being completely hands-off, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.
4,000 nurses hired in 2023 for Singapore’s public hospitals as attrition rate rises
The recruitment would account for the higher attrition in the past two years and cater to rising demand, said MOH.
More hawkers turning to lower-sodium salt as HPB intensifies push
One in three adults in Singapore aged between 18 and 74 years old has high blood pressure.
KampungKakis buddy system pairing elderly with volunteers living close by attains charity status
The initiative can raise funds and tap the Enhanced Fundraising Programme to get dollar-for-dollar matching.
S’pore in 2024: Key changes and events to look out for
Key events and changes include PM Lee Hsien Loong passing the baton and new train stations to be opened.
Lower borrowing costs in Singapore likely if the US Fed cuts rates in 2024
‘Altruistic’ cancer cells die to let others survive so breast cancer recurs, 10-year study shows
The ‘read-write-own’ Web - internet’s next big shift
Web3 is potentially a big leap forward from the present version, but it needs a ChatGPT moment, writes Vikram Khanna.