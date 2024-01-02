Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 2, 2024

At least 6 dead after huge earthquake rocks Japan on New Year's Day

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck in the middle of the afternoon on Jan 1.

Give children space to grow and be independent: Chan Chun Sing

Parents need to find balance between being overly controlling and being completely hands-off, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

4,000 nurses hired in 2023 for Singapore’s public hospitals as attrition rate rises

The recruitment would account for the higher attrition in the past two years and cater to rising demand, said MOH.

More hawkers turning to lower-sodium salt as HPB intensifies push

One in three adults in Singapore aged between 18 and 74 years old has high blood pressure.

KampungKakis buddy system pairing elderly with volunteers living close by attains charity status

The initiative can raise funds and tap the Enhanced Fundraising Programme to get dollar-for-dollar matching.

S’pore in 2024: Key changes and events to look out for

Key events and changes include PM Lee Hsien Loong passing the baton and new train stations to be opened.

Lower borrowing costs in Singapore likely if the US Fed cuts rates in 2024

It would also lower returns on fixed deposits and Singapore Government bonds.

‘Altruistic’ cancer cells die to let others survive so breast cancer recurs, 10-year study shows

Removing these self-sacrificing cells can be a potential breast cancer strategy.

The ‘read-write-own’ Web - internet’s next big shift

Web3 is potentially a big leap forward from the present version, but it needs a ChatGPT moment, writes Vikram Khanna.

First-time parents welcome baby boy on New Year’s Day after two days of labour

Denzel was born at 12.02am, weighing 3.185kg.

