Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 2

Updated
Published
8 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Travellers stuck in Asian airports due to flight disruptions after Manila air traffic control glitch

At least 56,000 passengers were affected, according to the Manila International Airport Authority.

READ MORE HERE

Teachers v ChatGPT: Schools face new challenge in fight against plagiarism

Software that can aid cheating may spur teachers to give assignments that require greater critical thinking.

READ MORE HERE

Over 586,000 people have taken a bivalent Covid-19 jab: MOH

There are still about 39,000 eligible seniors who have not yet achieved minimum protection, MOH noted.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

First-time parents welcome baby girl one second after midnight on New Year’s Day

They gave her the nickname “Kai Xin”, which means happy in Mandarin. The baby girl arrived almost two weeks earlier than expected.

READ MORE HERE

Plan for a good retirement this new year

These tips won’t make you rich, but they can help to ensure that you always have enough money.

READ MORE HERE

Man arrested after allegedly injuring two strangers on New Year’s Eve

A 15-year-old teenager who managed to escape alerted the police.

READ MORE HERE

How South Korea achieved one of the best colon cancer survival rates in the world

Basic health screening is free for South Koreans whose income falls below the nation’s median rate.

READ MORE HERE

Inflation, China reopening and US recession to define S’pore’s economic growth in 2023

Most investment banks expect a shallow recession in US and Europe then a steady recovery through the second half.

READ MORE HERE

How to guide your kids on making New Year resolutions

Setting goals helps them to better understand their strengths and weaknesses.

READ MORE HERE

Wheelchair racer who beat leukaemia attempting 7 marathons in 7 continents in 7 days

Paralympian and neuroscientist William Tan will cover a total of 295km from Jan 31 to Feb 6.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top