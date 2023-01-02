Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 2

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Travellers stuck in Asian airports due to flight disruptions after Manila air traffic control glitch
At least 56,000 passengers were affected, according to the Manila International Airport Authority.
Teachers v ChatGPT: Schools face new challenge in fight against plagiarism
Software that can aid cheating may spur teachers to give assignments that require greater critical thinking.
Over 586,000 people have taken a bivalent Covid-19 jab: MOH
There are still about 39,000 eligible seniors who have not yet achieved minimum protection, MOH noted.
First-time parents welcome baby girl one second after midnight on New Year’s Day
They gave her the nickname “Kai Xin”, which means happy in Mandarin. The baby girl arrived almost two weeks earlier than expected.
Plan for a good retirement this new year
These tips won’t make you rich, but they can help to ensure that you always have enough money.
Man arrested after allegedly injuring two strangers on New Year’s Eve
How South Korea achieved one of the best colon cancer survival rates in the world
Basic health screening is free for South Koreans whose income falls below the nation’s median rate.
Inflation, China reopening and US recession to define S’pore’s economic growth in 2023
Most investment banks expect a shallow recession in US and Europe then a steady recovery through the second half.
How to guide your kids on making New Year resolutions
Wheelchair racer who beat leukaemia attempting 7 marathons in 7 continents in 7 days
Paralympian and neuroscientist William Tan will cover a total of 295km from Jan 31 to Feb 6.