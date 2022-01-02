Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 2, 2022.

HDB delivers about 14,500 homes in 2021 despite pandemic disruptions

The waiting time for the 17 BTO projects completed in 2021 was 4.3 years on average.

Work-related events for up to 1,000 people allowed from Jan 3

But events with more than 50 people cannot include the consumption of meals or beverages. 

Man dies after fight at Woodlands dormitory; alleged attacker arrested on New Year's Day

He allegedly attacked the victim using a wooden plank that had screws attached.

Dad saddled with $20,000 bill after daughter's in-game spending spree

The 18-year-old had linked her Grab e-wallet to the mobile game and spent the amount in 6 weeks.

'See you tomorrow, ma'am': Maids who live apart from their employers

They know it is illegal to live outside their employer's home without approval, but said it is a secret agreement.

4 tests to check if you are financially healthy

These financial health checks can ensure you'll always have enough money.

The mutating virus and its message to mankind

Every successful variant had to be better than the one before; the same law that drives virus mutation applies to human progress, says Han Fook Kwang.

Myanmar celebrity used star power to galvanise opposition to coup

Actor Paing Takhon and other movie stars advocated against the Feb 1 military coup.

Suzuki Cup: Thailand are champions after beating Indonesia 6-2 on aggregate

Thailand extended their record to a sixth Asean Football Federation Championship. 

10 trends to watch in 2022: Novel travel experiences, comfy dressing and plant-based food

The Straits Times spotlights the top lifestyle, entertainment and dining trends to look out for.

