Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 2, 2022.
HDB delivers about 14,500 homes in 2021 despite pandemic disruptions
Work-related events for up to 1,000 people allowed from Jan 3
But events with more than 50 people cannot include the consumption of meals or beverages.
Man dies after fight at Woodlands dormitory; alleged attacker arrested on New Year's Day
Dad saddled with $20,000 bill after daughter's in-game spending spree
The 18-year-old had linked her Grab e-wallet to the mobile game and spent the amount in 6 weeks.
'See you tomorrow, ma'am': Maids who live apart from their employers
They know it is illegal to live outside their employer's home without approval, but said it is a secret agreement.
4 tests to check if you are financially healthy
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Every successful variant had to be better than the one before; the same law that drives virus mutation applies to human progress, says Han Fook Kwang.
Myanmar celebrity used star power to galvanise opposition to coup
Suzuki Cup: Thailand are champions after beating Indonesia 6-2 on aggregate
10 trends to watch in 2022: Novel travel experiences, comfy dressing and plant-based food
The Straits Times spotlights the top lifestyle, entertainment and dining trends to look out for.