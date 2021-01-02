Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 2.
KL-Singapore High Speed Rail cancellation will have little impact on other plans for Jurong: Experts
Jurong's status as the economic and social centre in the west predated the HSR and will survive it.
How Covid-19 killed the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore HSR project
Cancellation a necessary move to shore up Malaysia's economy against the more immediate onslaught of the pandemic.
2nd RGS student tests positive for Covid-19; Mandarin Orchard hotel to reopen
The 14-year-old is a friend of Case 58,843, who is a family member of a marine surveyor who was also a confirmed case.
Existing measures in Singapore can contain fast-spreading Covid-19 strain: Experts
However, things may change if the UK variant starts transmitting in ways that could not be nipped in the bud through contact tracing and testing.
Hopes and challenges: What to expect in 2021
Joe Biden becomes US president. Vaccines and Covid-19's long shadow. Revised PSLE. ST looks ahead to the new year and new uncertainties.
Temperature dips below 22 deg C in some parts of island, flood warning at 5 places on New Year's Day
Moderate thundery showers are forecast in the afternoons on most days for the next two weeks.
Firms, employees in Singapore make good use of paid leave in a year of no travel
Some firms have allowed employees to carry forward or donate unused leave.
All 191 units at Geylang Lorong 3 vacated, ownership of land returned to State
This is the first time a residential plot of land in independent Singapore has reached the end of its lease.
Singapore welcomes three 2021 babies born at the stroke of midnight
Audrey Tjioe was having a leisurely new year's eve lunch with family when she "felt a gush of water" as her water broke.
Crash Landing On You's Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are officially an item
They have been dating since March last year, according to a report.