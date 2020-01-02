Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 2.
E-scooters footpath ban: Two errant users caught, Deliveroo stops working with PMD users
LTA enforcement officers were patrolling in areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Punggol, Sengkang, Sembawang and Yishun on Wednesday.
Budget 2020 to be delivered on Feb 18
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will unveil the annual Budget.
Hong Kong police say 'around 400' arrested in New Year's Day unrest
The arrests were made for offences including "unlawful assembly and possession of offensive weapons".
Rising number of Singaporeans born overseas
The trend is set against the backdrop of more Singaporeans living abroad for study or work and not giving up their passports.
Singapore's second Chief of Defence Force Ng Jui Ping dies at 71
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Mr Ng always led by example, and gave his all to serve the nation.
Tourists urged to flee as Australia wildfire danger intensifies
With several people unaccounted for, authorities fear the death toll will rise.
'She taught me everything': Domestic helpers pay respects to Lucky Plaza accident victims who were veteran maids
Some came to provide emotional and financial support to the grieving friends and relatives.
Newsmakers and readers share their first meals of 2020
What did you have for your first meal of 2020?
Update to rules that deter discrimination against Singaporeans in hiring practices
More information on the review will be disclosed in two weeks.
From Jack Neo to Westworld: Singapore films and Singapore-related series coming in 2020
There was a noticeable drop-off in the number of made-in-Singapore films last year. Let's hope we will see more this year.