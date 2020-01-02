Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 2.

E-scooters footpath ban: Two errant users caught, Deliveroo stops working with PMD users



An errant e-scooter user was caught flouting the rules in Yishun. PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY/FACEBOOK



LTA enforcement officers were patrolling in areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Punggol, Sengkang, Sembawang and Yishun on Wednesday.

Budget 2020 to be delivered on Feb 18



Live television and radio coverage of the Budget will be available. PHOTO: REUTERS



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will unveil the annual Budget.

Hong Kong police say 'around 400' arrested in New Year's Day unrest



People detained by riot police sit during a protest in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong, on Jan 1, 2020. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



The arrests were made for offences including "unlawful assembly and possession of offensive weapons".

Rising number of Singaporeans born overseas



Mr Stanley Lai and Mrs Cheryln Lai with their son Jonah, who will turn two years old next month, in their home in British Columbia, Canada. Jonah is among the 1,576 children born overseas to Singaporean parents and granted Singapore citizenship in 2018. PHOTO: COURTESY OF STANLEY LAI



The trend is set against the backdrop of more Singaporeans living abroad for study or work and not giving up their passports.

Singapore's second Chief of Defence Force Ng Jui Ping dies at 71



Retired Lieutenant-General Ng Jui Ping was the first batch of officers who answered an advertisement in 1966 to become one of Singapore's pioneer career soldiers. PHOTO: BENARD TAN/FACEBOOK



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Mr Ng always led by example, and gave his all to serve the nation.

Tourists urged to flee as Australia wildfire danger intensifies



In a photo taken on Dec 31, 2019, tourists in Lake Conjola, a popular holiday destination in Australia, take refuge on a beach from wildfires. PHOTO: NYTIMES



With several people unaccounted for, authorities fear the death toll will rise.

'She taught me everything': Domestic helpers pay respects to Lucky Plaza accident victims who were veteran maids



The wake of Ms Arlyn Picar Nucos at Sin Ming Drive on Jan 1, 2020. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Some came to provide emotional and financial support to the grieving friends and relatives.

Newsmakers and readers share their first meals of 2020



PHOTO: ST GRAPHICS





What did you have for your first meal of 2020?

Update to rules that deter discrimination against Singaporeans in hiring practices



Under the rules then, companies with more than 25 employees must advertise professional, managerial and executive posts that pay less than $12,000 a month. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



More information on the review will be disclosed in two weeks.

From Jack Neo to Westworld: Singapore films and Singapore-related series coming in 2020



Movie still from Fatekeepers. PHOTO: MM2 ENTERTAINMENT



There was a noticeable drop-off in the number of made-in-Singapore films last year. Let's hope we will see more this year.

