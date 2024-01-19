Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 19, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Iswaran charged 6 months after CPIB arrest: How the case unfolded
West Coast residents’ needs will be looked after: Desmond Lee on Iswaran’s resignation
Iswaran’s resignation was announced on Jan 18 after he was handed 27 charges in court.
State land plots in Marina Gardens Crescent, Media Circle draw tepid bids
Fewer bids and lower land rates than recent state land tenders reflect greater risk aversion from developers.
Condo rents down 0.5% but HDB rents climbed 1% in December 2023
Overall condo rents were still 2.6% higher and overall HDB rents rose 10.1%, compared with December 2022.
No unusual discharge found in baby blue water seen in Bukit Timah Canal, says PUB
The water agency said it is investigating the incident and added that it has reminded developers and contractors in the vicinity that it is illegal to dump substances into public drains.
Midlife transitions – moving to that second mountain
If I am not this, what else can I become? That sense of exploration and expansion is quite exhilarating, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Famous popiah and Peranakan kueh chang shops are latest additions to NHB’s heritage galleries
NHB partners with businesses to co-create “mini museums” in their shops to display heritage items.
Indo-Pacific a vital global economic player, but it also faces major challenges: WEF panel
The region will need to grapple with the twin challenges of demography and climate change.
Viva La Veste: Singapore law professor’s 42 couture jackets on exhibition
Yeo Jia Min continues fine start to 2024 with another top-10 upset
The world No. 20 did not beat any top-10 player in 2023 but has overcome two in the first two weeks of the 2024 season.