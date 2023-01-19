Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 19

Govt should review $72.3b in Covid-19 spending for any payment errors: Watchdog

Any loss of public monies should be reported and recovered, said the parliamentary watchdog comprising eight MPs.

Family in Hokkaido crash that killed mum and infant had planned to return to S'pore for CNY

While driving in the ski town of Kamifurano on Jan 10, the family met with an accident that killed Ms Lin Xiuyue and her newborn.

How can you act against scams? MHA outlines 3 steps you can take

Add security features, Check for signs, and Tell the authorities and others about scams.

Mother-of-three divorced husband, lost more than $200,000 in love scam

Over three months, police officers tried to convince the woman that she was a victim of a love scam.

Covid-19 pandemic far from over, says public health expert on Davos panel

In the US, 526 people die each day from Covid-19 and the healthcare system is still under stress.

askST: Is it safe to skip the bivalent Covid-19 booster?

No new side effects have been reported with additional doses.

Criticisms over Malaysia Airlines’ plan to relook sarong kebaya of cabin crew

Aviation experts are concerned the plan could divert attention from more pressing issues.

I know a lot, but I have my limits and biases: ChatGPT

Associate editor Vikram Khanna does a Q&A with ChatGPT to find out more about how it works and what it can do.

For a decade, no one believed he found a planet outside solar system

Professor Didier Queloz shared his scientific journey as an astronomer at the opening lecture of the 11th Global Young Scientists Summit at SUTD.

Anthony Bourdain had the idea, but how did KF Seetoh’s S'pore food centre in New York turn out?

Instead of Bourdain’s enormous global bazaar, there is an indoor passageway with 17 food and drink vendors focused entirely on Singapore.

