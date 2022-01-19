Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 19

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 19.

 

Anti-SMS spoofing registry is not a cure-all for setting banks' liability for funds lost to scams

Customers' actions still play a big part in the equation, said lawyers.

Some SMS scam victims receive goodwill payments from OCBC but cannot disclose amounts

More than 30 customers have received the payments so far.

1,448 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, infection growth rate rises to 1.76

There were no new deaths from complications linked to Covid-19.

Two-thirds of primary pupils have signed up for Covid-19 shots: Chan Chun Sing

More than half of all primary school pupils have got their first jab.

Three priorities for Budget 2022

GST, wealth taxes and tax policies for large MNEs are among the challenges to address, says Vikram Khanna.

Crypto ATM operators in S'pore cease services in compliance with MAS' new guidelines

One firm removed two of its crypto automated teller machines from public spaces on Tuesday.

Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid-19 found in pet shop

A sales employee at a Causeway Bay pet shop was reported on Monday to be infected with the Delta variant.

Plans for Changi Airport Terminal 5 still being reviewed: MOT

The terminal was supposed to be closed for 18 months from May 2020.

Case of man who refused Covid test to earn extra $100 shows why workers need to be paid better: President Halimah

Low-wage workers should not be dependent on such work incentives to survive, she said.

Find the right workout, from glow stick dance party to light saber sparring

The pandemic has left many less fit, so experts suggest taking it easy with workouts at first.

