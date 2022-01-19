Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 19.
Anti-SMS spoofing registry is not a cure-all for setting banks' liability for funds lost to scams
Some SMS scam victims receive goodwill payments from OCBC but cannot disclose amounts
1,448 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, infection growth rate rises to 1.76
Two-thirds of primary pupils have signed up for Covid-19 shots: Chan Chun Sing
Three priorities for Budget 2022
GST, wealth taxes and tax policies for large MNEs are among the challenges to address, says Vikram Khanna.
Crypto ATM operators in S'pore cease services in compliance with MAS' new guidelines
One firm removed two of its crypto automated teller machines from public spaces on Tuesday.
Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid-19 found in pet shop
A sales employee at a Causeway Bay pet shop was reported on Monday to be infected with the Delta variant.
Plans for Changi Airport Terminal 5 still being reviewed: MOT
Case of man who refused Covid test to earn extra $100 shows why workers need to be paid better: President Halimah
Low-wage workers should not be dependent on such work incentives to survive, she said.
Find the right workout, from glow stick dance party to light saber sparring
The pandemic has left many less fit, so experts suggest taking it easy with workouts at first.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!