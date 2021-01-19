Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 19.

Additional Covid-19 measures may be needed as community cases inch up: Lawrence Wong

Two more community cases have been linked to the police para-vet cluster.

Recent Covid-19 infections in S'pore dorms likely to be isolated cases, say experts

They said there was no need for alarm unless more cases started cropping up.

Vaccination centre at Changi T4 can inoculate 4,000 a day

It aims to keep the total time it takes for a person to get vaccinated to under an hour.

Trump ends historically unpopular presidency with 34% approval

The new Gallup numbers show Trump's approval rating falling 12 percentage points since before the Nov 3 election.

TraceTogether tokens handed out again at 38 CCs - but without the long queues

Residents said collection was fast and the queues were not as long as before.

Strong winds recorded across Singapore on Jan 18, reaching 49.3kmh at Admiralty

The rainy and windy weather in early January is expected to ease soon.

Tech-enabled firms in Singapore among the fastest growing companies

Technology-driven automotive marketplace Carro sped to the top of the ranking.

More muted CNY as dragon dances cancelled, lion dances banned from neighbourhood centres

Lion dances are prohibited at locations where it is difficult to control crowds.

Surge in active Covid-19 cases overwhelms Malaysia's healthcare system

The government is now moving to acquire private healthcare resources.

Girl, 8, left with eye injury after bicycle collision with GrabFood rider

The man is believed to have accidentally knocked the child over on a footpath.

