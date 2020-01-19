Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 19.

Singapore team working on test for Wuhan virus





(From left) Home Team Science and Technology Agency scientists Principal Lab Manager Hoo Li Wei; Deputy Lab Manager Dr Oh Hue Kian; Director, CBRNE Centre of Expertise, May Ong; Senior Lab Technologist Zhang Jin Hua; Lab Analyst Fadzilah Salim; and Principal Lab Manager Ngoh Li Ee. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Scientists with the Home Team have already begun working on a way to test for the virus, after China recently released a draft genome of the newly discovered virus.

READ MORE HERE

Young people can suggest policy changes or champion initiatives through government programme





Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu at the National Youth Council's youth engagement session on Jan 18, 2020. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



They can take part in the Youth Action Challenge, a six-month programme. The best 12 ideas can each get up to $50,000 in grants to kickstart the projects.

READ MORE HERE

Hydrocarbon contaminants removed from water tanks in Ang Mo Kio block





A resident living on the sixth floor of Block 635 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 had told PUB on Jan 13 that his tap water gave off an oil-like odour. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



Tests showed that while the water quality from the mains was good, the tap points contained amounts of hydrocarbons, the kind of compounds used in anti-mosquito oil.

READ MORE HERE

Migrants in Singapore mostly from Malaysia





The diverse group of migrants in Singapore has tripled in the last 30 years from 1990 to last year, according to figures from the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs. ST FILE PHOTO



Malaysians form the biggest group of migrants living and working in Singapore, accounting for 44 per cent of the foreign-born population here, United Nations figures show.

READ MORE HERE

Umno-BN defeats PH ally Warisan in Sabah by-election by 2,029 votes: Official





Umno candidate Mohamad Alamin (centre), flanked by former Malaysian premier Najib Razak and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, after his victory in the by-election in Kimanis, Sabah. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Umno retained its parliamentary seat in a closely watched by-election in Kimanis, Sabah.

READ MORE HERE

'I couldn't believe this was real', says sister of man who died in fatal PIE bike accident





Republic Polytechnic student Muhammad Musharraf, 25, was heading to Johor Baru last Sunday (Jan 12) to get necessities for his family when he was hit by a lorry. PHOTOS: SALIMAH RK/FACEBOOK



Republic Polytechnic student Muhammad Musharraf, who celebrated his birthday two weeks ago, died when his motorcycle collided with a lorry last Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

It Changed My Life: From dating fun to managing funds





Mr Xavier See, seen at the front porch of his house, is the executive director of SDM, a tiling and construction business founded by his father. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



It took a family crisis for school dropout Xavier See to junk the Casanova mantle and recalibrate his life.

READ MORE HERE

Education Ministry pilot project will help disadvantaged students stay in school





A study room of the Marsiling Community Link, which was opened on Jan 18, 2020. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The Uplift Community Pilot, a component of the Uplift programme, aims to enhance support for disadvantaged students who need more help to attend school more regularly.

READ MORE HERE

50-year-old K-pop star makes inspiring comeback





Korean-American singer Yang Joon-il performing his songs from 30 years ago on an MBC TV programme earlier this month. PHOTO: COOLASPECT



Rejected three decades ago as 'too different', Yang Joon-il is now seen as having been ahead of his time.

READ MORE HERE

Jewish-style wedding with lion dance at a void deck





The couple posing with the lion dancers at their void deck wedding in Clementi on Jan 4. PHOTO: RENEE OF JUST LIKE MAGIC CO



Briton Samuel Tournoff, having lived in a Housing Board flat for close to six years, was struck by the community spirit at void deck weddings.

READ MORE HERE