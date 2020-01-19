Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 19.
Singapore team working on test for Wuhan virus
Scientists with the Home Team have already begun working on a way to test for the virus, after China recently released a draft genome of the newly discovered virus.
Young people can suggest policy changes or champion initiatives through government programme
They can take part in the Youth Action Challenge, a six-month programme. The best 12 ideas can each get up to $50,000 in grants to kickstart the projects.
Hydrocarbon contaminants removed from water tanks in Ang Mo Kio block
Tests showed that while the water quality from the mains was good, the tap points contained amounts of hydrocarbons, the kind of compounds used in anti-mosquito oil.
Migrants in Singapore mostly from Malaysia
Malaysians form the biggest group of migrants living and working in Singapore, accounting for 44 per cent of the foreign-born population here, United Nations figures show.
Umno-BN defeats PH ally Warisan in Sabah by-election by 2,029 votes: Official
Umno retained its parliamentary seat in a closely watched by-election in Kimanis, Sabah.
'I couldn't believe this was real', says sister of man who died in fatal PIE bike accident
Republic Polytechnic student Muhammad Musharraf, who celebrated his birthday two weeks ago, died when his motorcycle collided with a lorry last Sunday.
It Changed My Life: From dating fun to managing funds
It took a family crisis for school dropout Xavier See to junk the Casanova mantle and recalibrate his life.
Education Ministry pilot project will help disadvantaged students stay in school
The Uplift Community Pilot, a component of the Uplift programme, aims to enhance support for disadvantaged students who need more help to attend school more regularly.
50-year-old K-pop star makes inspiring comeback
Rejected three decades ago as 'too different', Yang Joon-il is now seen as having been ahead of his time.
Jewish-style wedding with lion dance at a void deck
Briton Samuel Tournoff, having lived in a Housing Board flat for close to six years, was struck by the community spirit at void deck weddings.