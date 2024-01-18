Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 18, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MBS to inject $1 billion for next phase of hotel transformation, works to be completed in 2025
After the three hotel towers are renovated, there will be 1,850 refurbished rooms, including some 770 suites.
Law needed to rein in deepfakes, says Josephine Teo at WEF panel session
Deepfakes are “an assault on the infrastructure of fact” and pose an issue to all societies, she said in Davos.
AskST: What should I do if I am travelling by bus to Malaysia and get into an accident?
The Straits Times spoke to travel and legal experts about things to consider when travelling across the Causeway by coach.
Weekly cashback for hawker meals on DBS PayLah app extended till July
Meant to ease Singaporeans’ and residents’ cost of living pressures, the scheme had been due to end on Jan 19.
Japan’s casino star has dimmed despite early fanfare and seeming threat to Singapore
Thailand is Singapore’s most immediate threat, with plans to reportedly legalise up to five IRs by 2025.
More S’pore professionals seeking to change jobs despite cooling labour market: LinkedIn
86 per cent of over 1,000 Singapore professionals polled are considering a new job in 2024.
askST Jobs: Do multiple retrenchments reflect badly on you?
In recent years, retrenchment has become a common occurrence, due to volatile economic conditions.
The new Great Game has melting Arctic ice all over it
Could heightened strategic interest in the northern region push it closer to ratifying the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea?
S’pore-born giant panda cub Le Le arrives safely in China, begins serving quarantine
The panda maintained a good appetite throughout the flight, chomping on bamboo and bamboo shoots.
Adventure Of A Lifetime: Rriley thought offer of Coldplay opening act gig was a scam
The Singapore singer-musician will perform on three nights of the concert. Fellow home-grown singer Jasmine Sokko will take the stage on three other nights.