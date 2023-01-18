Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 18

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S'poreans must not let their guard down as risk of a terror attack has risen: Shanmugam
A Government survey in 2021 found a seven-point drop in the percentage of respondents who believed Singapore is a target for terrorists compared with 2019.
China-S’pore flights at only 10% of pre-pandemic levels
Singapore expects Chinese tourist arrivals in 2023 to be 30 per cent to 60 per cent of the pre-Covid-19 pandemic numbers of about 3.6 million visitors a year from China.
Once an audio tech leader, can Creative Technology rise again?
Recovery for Singapore’s most successful tech company will be tough but still possible, say two experts.
S’pore welcomes Indonesia’s ratification of pacts on fugitive extradition, defence and flight info
Singapore looks forward to working further with Indonesia to move forward on these agreements, said MFA.
China’s growth will resume this year, says Vice-Premier Liu He
He sought to pacify concerns over the state of China's economy and consequences of the pandemic.
Hard to say goodbye: What we miss about Jurong Bird Park
About 41 million people visited the park during its more than five decades of operations since Jan 3, 1971.
Shell heist: Over 16 years’ jail for key player who earned at least $1.4m in ill-gotten gains
Identity politics hinders the compromises essential to working democracies, says Chan Heng Chee
Learn tolerance and acceptance, and understand that borders are fluid, said the veteran Singapore diplomat.
Will I be able to find a caregiver like Ah Mi when I get old?
Besides building the ‘hardware’ of eldercare, Singapore needs to do more about the ‘software’, says writer Ong Soh Chin.