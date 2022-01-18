Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022.
Under new MAS guidelines, crypto trading should not be promoted to the public
MAS said cryptocurrency service providers should not market or advertise their services in public areas in Singapore.
SMS scams: OCBC conducting probe into gaps in processes; MAS considering action to be taken
Why some OCBC customers in SMS scams did not get OTPs
Scammers could have used malware or the bank's digital authentication process in the phishing process.
Savvy, innovative firms top fastest growing company list in Singapore
The top 10 firms came from a variety of sectors including support services, precious metal recycling and retail.
Number of passengers flying SIA, Scoot doubles to almost 600,000 in December
But experts said recovery is expected to slow down due to Omicron variant and the reduced VTL quota.
1,165 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; Omicron cases down
It is the first time since Dec 2 that Singapore has reported more than 1,000 new daily coronavirus cases.
China's Xi Jinping hits out at ‘acts of suppression, confrontation’
War in Ukraine: A question of how and when Russia will strike
The next few weeks will be crucial in this face-off. There are many forms a Russian offensive can take, says Jonathan Eyal.
Chef of one-Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant Esora fired over mistreatment of staff
Esora said in an Instagram post that the sacking came after an internal investigation.
Sporting Life: Tennis sighs in relief as Australian Open closes a door on the past
