Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022.

Under new MAS guidelines, crypto trading should not be promoted to the public

MAS said cryptocurrency service providers should not market or advertise their services in public areas in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

SMS scams: OCBC conducting probe into gaps in processes; MAS considering action to be taken

MAS added that it expects "all affected customers to be treated fairly".

READ MORE HERE

Why some OCBC customers in SMS scams did not get OTPs

Scammers could have used malware or the bank's digital authentication process in the phishing process.

READ MORE HERE

Savvy, innovative firms top fastest growing company list in Singapore

The top 10 firms came from a variety of sectors including support services, precious metal recycling and retail.

READ MORE HERE

Number of passengers flying SIA, Scoot doubles to almost 600,000 in December

But experts said recovery is expected to slow down due to Omicron variant and the reduced VTL quota.

READ MORE HERE

1,165 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; Omicron cases down

It is the first time since Dec 2 that Singapore has reported more than 1,000 new daily coronavirus cases.

READ MORE HERE

China's Xi Jinping hits out at ‘acts of suppression, confrontation’

He was addressing world leaders at an all-virtual Davos forum.

READ MORE HERE

War in Ukraine: A question of how and when Russia will strike

The next few weeks will be crucial in this face-off. There are many forms a Russian offensive can take, says Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

Chef of one-Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant Esora fired over mistreatment of staff

Esora said in an Instagram post that the sacking came after an internal investigation.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: Tennis sighs in relief as Australian Open closes a door on the past

Tennis has been bruised by a crisis but it limps on, says Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

