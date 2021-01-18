Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 18.

Experts divided on effect of new Covid-19 strains on effort to curb virus

A more transmissible coronavirus variant will be less forgiving of any breaches or slips, said an expert.

What to expect at Biden's inauguration amid Covid-19 pandemic and heightened security

The National Mall will be closed to the public due to security concerns.

Both community Covid-19 cases linked to police para-veterinarian to form new cluster

The cases, an SPF administrative officer and his family member, had symptoms but did not see a doctor.

Foreign airlines get approval to fly transit passengers to Changi Airport

Checks show at least three airlines have resumed ferrying transit passengers this month.

Singapore's economy recovering, but jobs outlook uncertain

Even after encouraging data, there are enough reasons to be cautious about any surge in hiring intentions.

Residents complain of water seepage issues in homes after heavy rain in Singapore in recent weeks

Many have turned to town councils and contractors for help.

Singapore universities offered 17,500 places last year, 1,000 more than planned

The universities will continue to offer additional places this year, if the Covid-19 situation does not change.

Pinkish-purple water, dead fish in Sentosa South Cove waterway due to heavy rainfall altering water conditions

Water samples tested had low levels of salinity and dissolved oxygen.

Gang arrests in Singapore on decline due to tougher laws, enforcement and prevention programmes

Fewer gang members are also being detained today under CLTPA, which provides for detention without trial.

Russian police detain Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on arrival in Moscow

The move could see the opposition figure jailed for 3.5 years.

